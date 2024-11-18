Warangal Airport Construction Set to Start, All Approvals Secured

Warangal: The construction of the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal district is set to commence soon, marking significant progress in the project. The Telangana government has approved the release of 205 crore to acquire the 253 acres of land required for airport expansion. Orders have also been issued for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will include the design and technical specifications, by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Additionally, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has cleared a critical 150-kilometer contract that was previously causing delays. GMR Sunner has granted necessary clearances for the project. Currently, the airport spans 696 acres, and the additional land will be used for runway expansion, a new terminal building, the installation of air traffic control (ATC) facilities, and advanced navigation systems.

This ambitious project has been spearheaded by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, whose concerted efforts have expedited the pace of work. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the construction work during his visit to Warangal on November 19.