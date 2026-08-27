Warangal MGM Hospital Faces Shortage of Basic Facilities, Patients and Attendants Suffer

Warangal: Patients and their family members at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal are reportedly facing severe hardship due to a shortage of basic facilities at the government-run hospital.

In a concerning situation, critically ill patients are allegedly being treated in wards where even essential equipment and amenities are inadequate. Family members of patients have reportedly been forced to manage basic requirements on their own.

In one such instance, a woman was seen holding a saline bottle for a patient while a child stood beside her, highlighting the alleged shortage of IV stands. In some areas, saline bottles were reportedly hung on walls due to the lack of proper stands.

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Relatives of patients also claimed that there were insufficient fans in the hospital wards, forcing some families to bring portable charging fans from their homes to provide relief to patients.

The situation has raised serious concerns over the availability of basic infrastructure and facilities at one of the major government hospitals in the region. Patients’ attendants have urged the authorities to immediately address the shortage of essential equipment, fans and other basic amenities.

The reported conditions have sparked calls for the hospital administration and the state health authorities to take urgent action to ensure that patients, particularly those in critical condition, receive proper care in a safe and dignified environment.