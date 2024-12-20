Water Supply to Be Impacted Between Sunday and Monday in Parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water Supply to Be Impacted Between Sunday and Monday Residents in various parts of Hyderabad should brace for a temporary disruption in their water supply. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that there will be a shutdown of water supply due to maintenance work. The interruption is scheduled to take place from 6:00 AM on Sunday, December 22, to 6:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2024.

This planned outage is necessary to address a leakage on the MS (Mild Steel) line at Safdarnagar, affecting the 800 mm diameter Borabanda water line originating from the Lingampally reservoir premises. This maintenance activity is critical to ensure a sustainable and efficient water supply system in the future.

The water supply disruption will impact several sections of the city. Below is a comprehensive list of the affected areas:

SPR Hills Section

Jaiwanth Nagar

Sunil Nagar

Weaker Sections

Borabanda Section

Mahatma Nagar

Vinayak Nagar

Habeeb Fatima Nagar (Phase-1 & Phase-2)

Indra Nagar

T Anjaiah Nagar

Baba Sailani Nagar

Bharat Nagar

Gayatri Nagar Section

Old and New Allapur

Central Allapur

Shiva Basthi

Aziz Nagar

Miraj Nagar

Padmavathi Nagar

Gayatri Nagar

Tulasi Nagar

Vivekanand Nagar

Parvath Nagar

Motinagar Section

Ramarao Nagar

Hari Nagar

Shivaji Nagar

RK Society

Radhakrishna Nagar

KS Nagar

Rana Pratap Nagar

Ganesh Nagar

Why the Shutdown Is Necessary

The leakage on the Borabanda MS line poses a significant risk of water loss and potential damage to infrastructure. Undertaking this maintenance work is essential to:

Prevent water wastage and ensure optimal utilization of resources.

Safeguard the integrity of the city's water supply system.

Enhance the reliability of water services for residents in the long term.

How Residents Can Prepare

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take the following steps to mitigate inconvenience:

Store Adequate Water Ensure that you store sufficient water for drinking, cooking, and other household needs before 6:00 AM on Sunday. Plan Water Usage Schedule water-intensive tasks like laundry and cleaning ahead of the outage period. Conserve Water Use water sparingly during this period to stretch your stored supply.

HMWSSB’s Commitment to Residents

The HMWSSB has assured residents that every effort will be made to complete the maintenance work within the stipulated timeframe. The organization has also deployed a dedicated team to monitor and address any unforeseen challenges during the repair process.

Residents facing any issues related to water supply can contact the HMWSSB customer service helpline for assistance. The board appreciates the cooperation of the public and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Conclusion

While the temporary disruption may cause inconvenience, the maintenance work is crucial for ensuring a stable and efficient water supply system in Hyderabad. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimize the impact.