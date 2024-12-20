Water Supply to Be Impacted Between Sunday and Monday in Parts of Hyderabad
Water Supply to Be Impacted Between Sunday and Monday due to essential maintenance on the Borabanda MS line.
Hyderabad to Face Temporary Water Supply Disruption
Hyderabad: Water Supply to Be Impacted Between Sunday and Monday Residents in various parts of Hyderabad should brace for a temporary disruption in their water supply. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that there will be a shutdown of water supply due to maintenance work. The interruption is scheduled to take place from 6:00 AM on Sunday, December 22, to 6:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2024.
Read Also:https://munsifdaily.com/hyderabad-traffic-alert-restrictions-for-cm-revanth-reddys-christmas-program/
This planned outage is necessary to address a leakage on the MS (Mild Steel) line at Safdarnagar, affecting the 800 mm diameter Borabanda water line originating from the Lingampally reservoir premises. This maintenance activity is critical to ensure a sustainable and efficient water supply system in the future.
Water Supply to Be Impacted Between Sunday and Monday Areas Affected by the Water Supply Shutdown
The water supply disruption will impact several sections of the city. Below is a comprehensive list of the affected areas:
SPR Hills Section
- Jaiwanth Nagar
- Sunil Nagar
- Weaker Sections
Borabanda Section
- Mahatma Nagar
- Vinayak Nagar
- Habeeb Fatima Nagar (Phase-1 & Phase-2)
- Indra Nagar
- T Anjaiah Nagar
- Baba Sailani Nagar
- Bharat Nagar
Gayatri Nagar Section
- Old and New Allapur
- Central Allapur
- Shiva Basthi
- Aziz Nagar
- Miraj Nagar
- Padmavathi Nagar
- Gayatri Nagar
- Tulasi Nagar
- Vivekanand Nagar
- Parvath Nagar
Motinagar Section
- Ramarao Nagar
- Hari Nagar
- Shivaji Nagar
- RK Society
- Radhakrishna Nagar
- KS Nagar
- Rana Pratap Nagar
- Ganesh Nagar
Why the Shutdown Is Necessary
The leakage on the Borabanda MS line poses a significant risk of water loss and potential damage to infrastructure. Undertaking this maintenance work is essential to:
- Prevent water wastage and ensure optimal utilization of resources.
- Safeguard the integrity of the city’s water supply system.
- Enhance the reliability of water services for residents in the long term.
How Residents Can Prepare
Residents in the affected areas are advised to take the following steps to mitigate inconvenience:
- Store Adequate Water
- Ensure that you store sufficient water for drinking, cooking, and other household needs before 6:00 AM on Sunday.
- Plan Water Usage
- Schedule water-intensive tasks like laundry and cleaning ahead of the outage period.
- Conserve Water
- Use water sparingly during this period to stretch your stored supply.
HMWSSB’s Commitment to Residents
The HMWSSB has assured residents that every effort will be made to complete the maintenance work within the stipulated timeframe. The organization has also deployed a dedicated team to monitor and address any unforeseen challenges during the repair process.
Residents facing any issues related to water supply can contact the HMWSSB customer service helpline for assistance. The board appreciates the cooperation of the public and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.
Conclusion
While the temporary disruption may cause inconvenience, the maintenance work is crucial for ensuring a stable and efficient water supply system in Hyderabad. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimize the impact.