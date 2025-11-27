Weather dept predicts heavy rain across TN as low pressure system gains strength

Chennai: A low-pressure area forming over the Kanyakumari Sea has intensified and is expected to move towards Chennai and the northern districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Thursday.

According to the RMC, several parts of southern Tamil Nadu received moderate rainfall in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

Pamban in Ramanathapuram district recorded the highest rainfall at 8 cm, followed by Rameswaram with 6 cm, Mandapam 5 cm, Thangachimadam 4 cm, and Valinokkam 2 cm.

The system over the Kanyakumari Sea and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal–Sri Lanka region strengthened into a well-marked low-pressure area.

It is likely to move in a north-northwest direction and further intensify into a depression. Thereafter, it is expected to track towards Chennai, the northern coastal districts and Puducherry.

Another circulation near the Andaman Sea close to the Malacca Strait is also strengthening, the RMC said. The system reportedly intensified into a severe storm around 5.30 a.m. on Thursday before moving west-southwest and crossing the Indonesian coast.

While its direct impact on Tamil Nadu is limited, associated weather activity is expected to influence rainfall across the State.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in several places today.

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal for Thursday, with the RMC warning of very heavy rain.

For tomorrow, districts including Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Ariyalur may experience heavy showers.

A red alert has been declared for Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Karaikal for Thursday and Friday, indicating extremely heavy rain in isolated areas.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts are under orange alert for Thursday and Friday due to the possibility of very heavy rain.

On Friday, heavy rain is also likely in Pudukottai, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupattur, Vellore, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. The sky over Chennai and adjoining areas will remain partly cloudy today, with light rain likely in some pockets.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea, as squally winds are expected along coastal Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar and the Kanyakumari Sea due to the evolving weather systems.