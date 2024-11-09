Telangana

Weaver Couple in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla Die by Suicide Over Mounting Debt

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajanna Sircilla district's Venkampet village, where a weaver couple, identified as Bhairi Amar and his wife Sravanthi, died by suicide due to mounting financial burdens.

Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 19:51
Weaver Couple in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla Die by Suicide Over Mounting Debt
Weaver Couple in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla Die by Suicide Over Mounting Debt

Rajanna Sircilla: A tragic incident unfolded in Rajanna Sircilla district’s Venkampet village, where a weaver couple, identified as Bhairi Amar and his wife Sravanthi, died by suicide due to mounting financial burdens.

The couple had reportedly been struggling with debt for some time, finding it difficult to secure consistent work or a stable income to repay their loans.

Also Read: Telangana BC Commission seeks public cooperation for smooth conduct of caste survey

The couple, deeply affected by their financial situation, took the drastic step within their home. The incident has brought renewed attention to the struggles faced by handloom weavers in rural Telangana, who often grapple with financial instability, limited work opportunities, and lack of adequate support.

This tragedy highlights the need for sustainable solutions to support weaver families across the region, providing them with stable income sources and financial assistance to prevent such heartbreaking incidents.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 19:51

Related Articles

CM Revanth Reddy to Launch Musi River Padyatra, Congress Dares BRS Leaders to Join

CM Revanth Reddy to Launch Musi River Padyatra, Congress Dares BRS Leaders to Join

9 November 2024 - 21:33
From Free Bus Rides to Job Creation: Telangana Celebrates One Year with 26 Days of Grand Events

From Free Bus Rides to Job Creation: Telangana to Celebrate One Year with 26 Days of Grand Events

9 November 2024 - 21:06
We will come back to power: KCR

We will come back to power: KCR

9 November 2024 - 20:27
Social, Economic, and Caste Data: Telangana IT Minister Warns Against Misinformation on Family Survey

Social, Economic, and Caste Data: Telangana IT Minister Warns Against Misinformation on Family Survey

9 November 2024 - 19:54
Back to top button