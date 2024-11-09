Weaver Couple in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla Die by Suicide Over Mounting Debt

Rajanna Sircilla: A tragic incident unfolded in Rajanna Sircilla district’s Venkampet village, where a weaver couple, identified as Bhairi Amar and his wife Sravanthi, died by suicide due to mounting financial burdens.

The couple had reportedly been struggling with debt for some time, finding it difficult to secure consistent work or a stable income to repay their loans.

The couple, deeply affected by their financial situation, took the drastic step within their home. The incident has brought renewed attention to the struggles faced by handloom weavers in rural Telangana, who often grapple with financial instability, limited work opportunities, and lack of adequate support.

This tragedy highlights the need for sustainable solutions to support weaver families across the region, providing them with stable income sources and financial assistance to prevent such heartbreaking incidents.