Social MediaAsia

WhatsApp Faces Potential Ban in Russia in 2025 Over Legal Compliance Issues

This warning was issued by Artem Sheykin, Vice Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Russian Federation Council, during a statement on Monday.

Abdul Wasi24 December 2024 - 10:59
WhatsApp Faces Potential Ban in Russia in 2025 Over Legal Compliance Issues
WhatsApp Faces Potential Ban in Russia in 2025 Over Legal Compliance Issues

Moscow: The widely used messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, could face a potential ban in Russia in 2025 if it fails to comply with the country’s legal requirements.

This warning was issued by Artem Sheykin, Vice Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Russian Federation Council, during a statement on Monday.

Compliance Issues Highlighted

Artem Sheykin emphasized that the likelihood of WhatsApp being blocked in Russia hinges on its ability to meet specific requirements and responsibilities set by Russian law.

“If WhatsApp Messenger does not fulfill certain obligations, the chances of it being blocked increase significantly,” he said.

WHATSAPP BAN 2 WhatsApp Faces Potential Ban in Russia in 2025 Over Legal Compliance Issues

The platform’s future operations in Russia will depend on its approach to storing user data and information related to messaging on Russian servers, which is a key legal requirement in the country.

Sheykin further clarified the stance of Russian authorities towards foreign companies operating within its jurisdiction.

“It is crucial for foreign companies to understand that while operating on Russian soil, they must comply with our country’s laws. Failure to do so will make their business operations impossible,” he asserted.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces Another Important Security Update: Here’s How to Activate It

Potential Implications

If WhatsApp fails to adhere to these regulations, it could join a growing list of international digital platforms that have faced restrictions or complete bans in Russia due to non-compliance.

The enforcement of data localization laws has been a consistent effort by Russian authorities to ensure tighter control over user data within its borders.

Tags
Abdul Wasi24 December 2024 - 10:59

Related Articles

Pakistan Government and PTI Begin Talks: Will Imran Khan Be Released Soon?

Pakistan Government and PTI Begin Talks: Will Imran Khan Be Released Soon?

24 December 2024 - 12:39
Pakistan plans to acquire 40 planes of China's latest stealth fighter J-35: Report

Pakistan plans to acquire 40 planes of China’s latest stealth fighter J-35: Report

23 December 2024 - 19:12
Pak govt, Imran Khan's party agree to continue talks to resolve contentious issues

Pakistan govt, Imran Khan’s party agree to continue talks to resolve contentious issues

23 December 2024 - 18:56
Bangladesh sends note verbale asking India to send back deposed PM Hasina

Bangladesh sends note verbale asking India to send back deposed PM Hasina

23 December 2024 - 18:10
Back to top button