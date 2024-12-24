WhatsApp Faces Potential Ban in Russia in 2025 Over Legal Compliance Issues

Moscow: The widely used messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, could face a potential ban in Russia in 2025 if it fails to comply with the country’s legal requirements.

This warning was issued by Artem Sheykin, Vice Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Russian Federation Council, during a statement on Monday.

Compliance Issues Highlighted



Artem Sheykin emphasized that the likelihood of WhatsApp being blocked in Russia hinges on its ability to meet specific requirements and responsibilities set by Russian law.

“If WhatsApp Messenger does not fulfill certain obligations, the chances of it being blocked increase significantly,” he said.

The platform’s future operations in Russia will depend on its approach to storing user data and information related to messaging on Russian servers, which is a key legal requirement in the country.



Mandatory Legal Adherence for Foreign Companies

Sheykin further clarified the stance of Russian authorities towards foreign companies operating within its jurisdiction.

“It is crucial for foreign companies to understand that while operating on Russian soil, they must comply with our country’s laws. Failure to do so will make their business operations impossible,” he asserted.

Potential Implications

If WhatsApp fails to adhere to these regulations, it could join a growing list of international digital platforms that have faced restrictions or complete bans in Russia due to non-compliance.

The enforcement of data localization laws has been a consistent effort by Russian authorities to ensure tighter control over user data within its borders.