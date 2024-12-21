When will Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ be released on OTT? Makers Reveal Key Details

The much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has taken the box office by storm since its release on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film has already crossed ₹1500 crore in worldwide earnings and continues to perform exceptionally well, especially in its Hindi version. However, fans who have yet to watch the film in theatres have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

There were rumors circulating that Pushpa 2 would release on OTT by January 9, 2025, but the makers of the film, Mythri Movies, have now officially clarified the situation. In a recent post on their official Twitter and social media handles, the producers stated that the movie will only be available for streaming after 56 days of its theatrical release. They wrote, “Rumors about Pushpa 2 OTT release are false. The film will be available on OTT only after 56 days. Enjoy it on the big screen during the festive season!”

Fans React to OTT Release News

The clarification has led to a flurry of reactions from fans. While some are disappointed by the wait, others have expressed their excitement about seeing the film continue its dominance in theaters. The movie’s immense success in cinemas reflects its widespread popularity, with packed theaters and record-breaking box office collections across the globe.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Success

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film continues the story of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), with Fahadh Faasil reprising his role as the antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film has earned ₹600 crore in India alone and continues to make waves internationally.

Why the Wait for OTT?

The decision to keep Pushpa 2 in theaters for 56 days before releasing it on OTT platforms is part of the makers’ strategy to capitalize on the film’s ongoing success and provide a premium theatrical experience for fans. The film has already proven to be a box office juggernaut, and the extended wait for its OTT release only adds to the anticipation.

For fans who are eagerly waiting to stream Pushpa 2 at home, the release is expected to happen around mid-February 2025. Until then, moviegoers can continue enjoying this blockbuster on the big screen, contributing further to its record-breaking earnings.

Key Takeaways:

Pushpa 2: The Rule will only be available on OTT after 56 days from its theatrical release.

will only be available on OTT after 56 days from its theatrical release. The film is currently dominating box offices worldwide, with earnings exceeding ₹1500 crore.

Fans will have to wait until mid-February 2025 to stream the film on OTT platforms.

Stay tuned for updates as the movie continues to rise in theaters, and keep an eye out for the Pushpa 2 OTT release later in 2025!