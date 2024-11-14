Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.36 pc in Oct

New Delhi: Driven primarily by food prices, India’s wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation surged to 2.36% year-on-year in October this year from 1.84% in the previous month.

“Inflation in October 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of machinery & equipment, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, etc,” Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release.

The month over month change in WPI for the month of October 2024 stood at 0.97% as compared to September 2024.

The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased to 11.59% in October this year from 9.47% in the previous month.

The official data showed primary articles inflation increased to 8.09% in the month of October this year from 6.59% in the previous month. Fuel and power inflation dropped 5.79% in October this year.

Earlier this week, the data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed India’s retail inflation had jumped to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October.