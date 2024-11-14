Business

Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.36 pc in Oct

Driven primarily by food prices, India's wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation surged to 2.36% year-on-year in October this year from 1.84% in the previous month.

Uma Devi14 November 2024 - 13:17
Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.36 pc in Oct
Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.36 pc in Oct

New Delhi: Driven primarily by food prices, India’s wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation surged to 2.36% year-on-year in October this year from 1.84% in the previous month.

“Inflation in October 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of machinery & equipment, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, etc,” Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release.

The month over month change in WPI for the month of October 2024 stood at 0.97% as compared to September 2024.

Also Read: Arrest Me! KTR Dares Congress Government, Says He’ll Enter Prison with His Head Held High

The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased to 11.59% in October this year from 9.47% in the previous month.

The official data showed primary articles inflation increased to 8.09% in the month of October this year from 6.59% in the previous month. Fuel and power inflation dropped 5.79% in October this year.

Earlier this week, the data released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed India’s retail inflation had jumped to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October.

Tags
Uma Devi14 November 2024 - 13:17

Related Articles

India Set to Overtake Japan in GDP Ranking by 2025, Becoming World's 4th-Largest Economy

India Set to Overtake Japan in GDP Ranking by 2025, Becoming World’s 4th-Largest Economy

14 November 2024 - 15:39
Rapido narrows down losses to Rs 17 cr in Q2 as ride orders double

Rapido narrows down losses to Rs 17 cr in Q2 as ride orders double

14 November 2024 - 14:46
Hyderabad Real Estate Guide: Important Points for Safe Property Investments

Hyderabad Real Estate Guide: Important Points for Safe Property Investments

13 November 2024 - 21:53
Indian Stock Market Declines Amid Rising Inflation and Foreign Fund Exodus

Indian Stock Market Declines Amid Rising Inflation and Foreign Fund Exodus

13 November 2024 - 10:21
Back to top button