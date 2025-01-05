Will Nitish Kumar give a shock to NDA? Here is what is going to Happen

Muzaffarpur: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has firmly dismissed rumors of a possible political shift, reiterating his commitment to staying with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

During his ongoing Pragati Yatra in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, Nitish Kumar assured the media of his loyalty to the NDA and addressed speculations about rejoining the Grand Alliance led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Nitish Kumar’s Statement: No More Political Wanderings

Speaking at a press conference, Nitish Kumar stated:

“I will stay with the NDA. Do baar galti se idhar-udhar chale gaye the… ab kahin nahin jayenge (We accidentally wandered off twice; now we won’t go anywhere).”

Nitish’s remarks directly counter recent speculations fueled by overtures from the Grand Alliance leadership, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter, Misa Bharti, a Lok Sabha MP from the Patliputra constituency.

Lalu Prasad’s Open Invitation to Nitish Kumar

Days before Nitish’s statement, Lalu Prasad Yadav publicly expressed his willingness to forgive past political differences and welcome Nitish Kumar back into the Grand Alliance. Speaking to the media, Lalu said:

“Our doors are open, and Nitish, being the chief minister, should also unbolt his gate. Maaf karna mera farz hai (To forgive is my duty).”

The RJD supremo’s comments sparked widespread political discussions in Bihar, especially after Misa Bharti added a layer of intrigue with her cryptic remarks. On Friday evening, Bharti stated:

“Dekhiye wo purane dost hain, wo kya kahte hain wahi jane (They have been friends for a long time. What he (Lalu) says, only he knows).”

These comments reignited speculation about a possible rapprochement between Nitish Kumar and the RJD, given their past alliances and frequent shifts in Bihar’s political landscape.

Nitish Kumar’s Political History with the RJD

Nitish Kumar has a long and complex relationship with Lalu Prasad Yadav and the RJD. The two leaders were allies during the formation of the Grand Alliance, which successfully defeated the NDA in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. However, differences between the two led Nitish Kumar to part ways with the alliance in 2017, rejoining the NDA. This shift, often criticized by RJD leaders, became a defining moment in Bihar’s political history.

Nitish’s acknowledgment of having “wandered off twice” reflects his earlier transitions between alliances. His recent remarks suggest a desire for stability and continuity within the NDA framework.

Pragati Yatra: Focus on Development

Nitish Kumar made his statement while touring Muzaffarpur as part of his Pragati Yatra, an initiative aimed at monitoring development projects and engaging directly with the public. During the tour, he laid foundation stones for new projects and inaugurated completed ones, emphasizing the government’s focus on infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Nitish’s commitment to the NDA comes as the yatra gains momentum, with significant announcements and developmental initiatives across Bihar. The Chief Minister’s active participation in these projects highlights his focus on governance and growth rather than political realignments.

Political Reactions and Implications

Nitish Kumar’s reaffirmation of his NDA loyalty has garnered mixed reactions:

NDA Leaders : Leaders within the NDA have welcomed Nitish’s remarks, viewing them as a sign of unity ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections .

The Road Ahead for Bihar Politics

Bihar’s political landscape has long been marked by shifting alliances and strategic realignments. Nitish Kumar’s firm declaration to remain with the NDA adds clarity to the current scenario, potentially strengthening the alliance’s position in the state.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on the horizon, Nitish Kumar’s stance underscores the importance of political stability and development-focused governance. His emphasis on the Pragati Yatra and ongoing infrastructure projects highlights the NDA’s efforts to deliver tangible results to the people of Bihar.