Will Stricter Laws Finally End Crimes Against Women? Tamil Nadu’s Landmark Bills Aim to Answer

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has given his nod to two significant Bills designed to impose stricter punishments for crimes against women and children. The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Criminal Laws (Tamil Nadu) Amendments Bill, 2025 will now be sent to the President for final approval.

Key Provisions of the Bills

The Bills introduce severe penalties for heinous offences, including life imprisonment and the death penalty for sexual violence, acid attacks, and other related crimes. Here’s a breakdown of the provisions:

Sexual Assault of a Girl Below 12 Years : Offenders will face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

: Offenders will face life imprisonment or the death penalty. Gang Rape of a Minor (Below 18 Years) : Punishments range from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

: Punishments range from life imprisonment to the death penalty. Repeat Offenders : They will face either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

: They will face either the death penalty or life imprisonment. Disclosure of Victim’s Identity : Violators will be imprisoned for 3 to 5 years and fined.

: Violators will be imprisoned for 3 to 5 years and fined. Acid Attacks Resulting in Grievous Injury : Offenders will face life imprisonment or the death penalty, along with a fine.

: Offenders will face life imprisonment or the death penalty, along with a fine. Threatening to Commit an Acid Attack: Punishments range from 10 years to life imprisonment, plus a fine.

Addressing Cyber and Digital Crimes

The Bills also focus on combating digital and cyber-related offences:

First-Time Offenders : Up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000.

: Up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000. Repeat Offenders : Up to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

: Up to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh. Subsequent Violations: A 10-year sentence and a fine of ₹10 lakh.

Punishments for Fatalities and Intent to Cause Death

Sexual Assault Resulting in Fatality : Minimum of 10 years in prison and a fine of ₹50,000.

: Minimum of 10 years in prison and a fine of ₹50,000. Violence with Intent to Cause Death: Life imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000.

Mandatory Safety Measures

The Bills mandate enhanced safety measures in public spaces, including:

Installation of adequate lighting and surveillance cameras in educational institutions, hostels, cinemas, and shopping malls.

in educational institutions, hostels, cinemas, and shopping malls. A requirement to report crimes to the police within 24 hours, with failure to report resulting in a fine of ₹50,000 (increased from the previous ₹2,000).

Stricter Penalties for Public Servants

Public servants such as law enforcement officers, prison staff, government officials, and hospital workers convicted of sexual assault will face harsher punishments ranging from 20 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment.

Legislative Background

The Bills were introduced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 10 and were passed the following day via a voice vote.

Building on amendments made in 2023 to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian National Security Act (INSA), these Bills represent a significant step by the Tamil Nadu government to safeguard women and children, ensuring stricter accountability and greater safety across the state.

Will Stricter Laws Finally End Crimes Against Women? Tamil Nadu’s Landmark Bills Aim to Answer

The approval of these Bills reflects Tamil Nadu’s continued commitment to addressing crimes against vulnerable groups and creating a safer society.