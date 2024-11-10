Hyderabad

Winners of 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament Announced

The 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament concluded successfully with Shreyansh Vudayagiri and Chidvilas Sai emerging as the winners in the Juniors and Open categories, respectively. The event took place at Brilliant Grammar High School in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Fouzia Farhana10 November 2024 - 19:02
Winners of 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament Announced
Winners of 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament Announced

The 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament concluded successfully with Shreyansh Vudayagiri and Chidvilas Sai emerging as the winners in the Juniors and Open categories, respectively. The event took place at Brilliant Grammar High School in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

In the Juniors category, Shreyansh Vudayagiri from Future Kids School, Nanakramguda, triumphed by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds. Nayanaksh Reddy and Yogesh Veerlapally secured second and third places, each scoring 5 points.

In the Open category, Chidvilas Sai and Srujan Keerthan were tied for first place with 5.5 points each. After a tiebreaker, Chidvilas Sai emerged as the winner, with Srujan Keerthan finishing second. K.B.S Karthikeya took third place with 5 points.

Also Read: Sikhs to Celebrate 555th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji from November 11-15, 2024, in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Top Ten Places (Open Category):

  1. Chidvilas Sai
  2. Srujan Keerthan
  3. K.B.S Karthikeya
  4. Rishi Pallagani
  5. Sankalpa Ruthvik
  6. B. Mahender
  7. Kandi Ravi
  8. G. Murali Krishna
  9. K. Perumallu
  10. Krishna Kumar

Age Category Prize Winners:

Under 15 Boys:

  1. Mukunda Kaunteya
  2. Akhil Taneti

Under 13 Boys:

  1. Ranay Reddy Gurrala
  2. Moulik Chawla

Under 11 Boys:

  1. Nayanaksh Reddy
  2. Yogesh Veerlapally

Under 9 Boys:

  1. Ruthvik Bhatiprollu
  2. Challa Shaahanth

Under 7 Boys:

  1. Ishaan Sathiraju
  2. Devansh Pallagani

Under 15 Girls:

  1. Gahana Gajjela
  2. Sai Lakshmi Thanmayi

Under 13 Girls:

  1. Rishita Baheti
  2. Y. Keerthana

Under 11 Girls:

  1. Hyma Sanvitha
  2. Sanvitha

Under 9 Girls:

  1. S. Shreyaa
  2. Harini Balina

Under 7 Girls:

  1. Saanvika
  2. Anisha Trariti

Special Awards:

  • Best Woman: Harshitha N.S.S
  • Best Veteran: Ramana P.N.V

Photo Caption:
Prize winners from various age categories at the 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar.

The tournament saw intense competition among talented young chess players, with winners receiving awards for their exceptional skills. The success of this event reflects the growing interest and talent in the field of chess in the region.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana10 November 2024 - 19:02

Related Articles

Children’s Eye Care Week: Awareness Walk to Highlight Childhood Cataract at L V Prasad Eye Institute

Children’s Eye Care Week: Awareness Walk to Highlight Childhood Cataract at L V Prasad Eye Institute

10 November 2024 - 19:37
Ambitus Schools Celebrate "Ambileap" Annual Sports Day with Enthusiasm and Spirit Across Two Campuses

Ambitus Schools Celebrate “Ambileap” Annual Sports Day with Enthusiasm and Spirit Across Two Campuses

10 November 2024 - 19:28
Miscreants Damage Idols of Deities at Pochamma Temple in Shamshabad, Tension Escalates

Miscreants Damage Idols of Deities at Pochamma Temple in Shamshabad, Tension Escalates

10 November 2024 - 18:27
Hyderabad Woman in Critical Condition After Road Accident in London

Hyderabad Woman in Critical Condition After Road Accident in London

10 November 2024 - 16:55
Back to top button