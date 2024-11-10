Winners of 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament Announced

The 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament concluded successfully with Shreyansh Vudayagiri and Chidvilas Sai emerging as the winners in the Juniors and Open categories, respectively. The event took place at Brilliant Grammar High School in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

In the Juniors category, Shreyansh Vudayagiri from Future Kids School, Nanakramguda, triumphed by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds. Nayanaksh Reddy and Yogesh Veerlapally secured second and third places, each scoring 5 points.

In the Open category, Chidvilas Sai and Srujan Keerthan were tied for first place with 5.5 points each. After a tiebreaker, Chidvilas Sai emerged as the winner, with Srujan Keerthan finishing second. K.B.S Karthikeya took third place with 5 points.

Also Read: Sikhs to Celebrate 555th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji from November 11-15, 2024, in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Top Ten Places (Open Category):

Chidvilas Sai Srujan Keerthan K.B.S Karthikeya Rishi Pallagani Sankalpa Ruthvik B. Mahender Kandi Ravi G. Murali Krishna K. Perumallu Krishna Kumar

Age Category Prize Winners:

Under 15 Boys:

Mukunda Kaunteya Akhil Taneti

Under 13 Boys:

Ranay Reddy Gurrala Moulik Chawla

Under 11 Boys:

Nayanaksh Reddy Yogesh Veerlapally

Under 9 Boys:

Ruthvik Bhatiprollu Challa Shaahanth

Under 7 Boys:

Ishaan Sathiraju Devansh Pallagani

Under 15 Girls:

Gahana Gajjela Sai Lakshmi Thanmayi

Under 13 Girls:

Rishita Baheti Y. Keerthana

Under 11 Girls:

Hyma Sanvitha Sanvitha

Under 9 Girls:

S. Shreyaa Harini Balina

Under 7 Girls:

Saanvika Anisha Trariti

Special Awards:

Best Woman: Harshitha N.S.S

Harshitha N.S.S Best Veteran: Ramana P.N.V

Photo Caption:

Prize winners from various age categories at the 222nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar.

The tournament saw intense competition among talented young chess players, with winners receiving awards for their exceptional skills. The success of this event reflects the growing interest and talent in the field of chess in the region.