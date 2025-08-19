Wins Gold and Copper Mines Exploration License at Devadurga, Karnataka, in Auction

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has created history by venturing for the first time into the field of critical mineral exploration. The company secured an exploration license for gold and copper blocks in Devadurga, Karnataka, through the auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Mines.

Revealing this, SCCL Chairman & Managing Director Sri N.

Balram stated on Tuesday that Singareni emerged as the L-1 bidder by quoting 37.75% royalty in the online auction. He described this as a historic beginning for Singareni in critical mineral exploration and the first success in line with the Telangana State Government’s vision to expand SCCL into new sectors. He further said that exploration activities in these mines would be completed within the next five years.

Exploration to Begin Soon in Karnataka

Singareni’s Exploration Division will soon commence research in the Devadurga region of Karnataka, where gold and copper deposits are located. After completing various stages of exploration, SCCL must submit the final results to the Government of India in the form of a report. The Centre will then put these mines up for auction for commercial mining.

The company that secures the mining rights—be it SCCL or another firm—will have to pay royalty to the Karnataka State Government, of which 37.75% will go to SCCL throughout the life of the mine.

The exploration work is expected to cost about ₹90 crore, of which ₹20 crore will be provided as subsidy by the Central Government.

CM and Dy. CM Extend Congratulations

Hon’ble Telangana Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister & Energy Minister Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu congratulated SCCL on winning the exploration license for gold and copper for the first time through auction.

They expressed confidence that with its 136 years of rich mining experience in coal and proven expertise in exploration, Singareni will emerge as a leading company in the country in critical mineral exploration as well. They further stated that SCCL is poised to grow into an international company in the coming years.

They congratulated CMD Sri N. Balram and all employees, urging them to move forward with the same spirit.

Singareni Participated in Three Auctions

The Government of India initiated auction of 13 critical mineral exploration licenses on March 13, 2025. The Telangana State Government advised SCCL to participate.

Accordingly, a team of experts studied suitable blocks and identified three promising ones:

• Platinum Group Elements block at Padhar, Madhya Pradesh

• Rare Earth Elements block at Ontillu, Chandragiri, Andhra Pradesh

• Gold and Copper block at Devadurga, Karnataka

The Union Government conducted the online auctions on March 13, 14, and August 19 respectively. On August 19, SCCL successfully secured the Devadurga gold and copper block exploration license, marking a milestone in its diversification journey.