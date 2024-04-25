Crime

Woman kidnapped, gang-raped, five arrested

In a shocking case, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and gang-raped in Bengaluru, said police on Thursday, adding that five accused have been arrested.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Woman kidnapped, gang-raped, five arrested
Woman kidnapped, gang-raped, five arrested

Bengaluru: In a shocking case, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and gang-raped in Bengaluru, said police on Thursday, adding that five accused have been arrested.

Related Stories
Bengaluru: Attack on 3 youths for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans takes political turn
Five arrested in Maharashtra for raping woman in ‘black magic’ rituals
Tejavath Sukanya Shines with Bronze at the 28th National Bench Press Championship
Indian Super League: Action returns to the Maidaan as Hyderabad host Bengaluru
Robbers decamp with jewellery after shooting at shop owner in B’luru

The incident happened in the limits of High Grounds police station.

According to police, the victim was kidnapped by five men and then gang-raped in an isolated place. The victim was also brutally tortured by the accused.

Following the complaint by the family of the victim, the High Grounds police arrested the rapists.

The incident came to light a day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru.

More details are awaited.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button