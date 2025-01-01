Yemen’s Houthis Claim to Have Downed US-Made MQ-9 Drone

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group announced on Wednesday that it has successfully shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone in the central Yemeni province of Marib.

Details of the Drone Incident

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated that the drone was downed using a “locally made surface-to-air missile” while it was allegedly conducting “hostile activities.” The announcement was aired on the Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV channel.

This incident marks the second MQ-9 drone claimed to have been shot down by the group within 72 hours and the 14th since November 2023, according to Sarea. The Houthis also indicated that footage of the downed drone would be broadcast shortly.

US Response

The United States military has not yet commented on the Houthi claims.

Escalating Tensions in Yemen

The incident follows multiple precision strikes by the US Central Command earlier this week targeting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including Sanaa and coastal regions. The strikes reportedly hit a command-and-control facility, weapons production and storage sites, and a coastal radar installation.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Key Breakthrough for India in 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

Houthi Attacks and Regional Conflict

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been actively launching rocket and drone strikes against Israeli-linked targets in the Red Sea since November 2023. These attacks are part of their stated solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

In response, the US-led naval coalition in the region has conducted regular airstrikes against Houthi targets to deter further aggression. However, the Houthis have since expanded their attacks to include US-linked targets in the region.

Growing International Implications

The recent events underline the escalating conflict involving the Houthis and US forces in Yemen. The situation adds to the complexities of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.