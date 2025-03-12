Yemen’s Houthis Resume Attacks on Israeli Ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea

Sanaa: The Houthi group in Yemen has resumed its attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait. The move comes after Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi issued an ultimatum to Israel, demanding the reopening of border crossings to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Houthi Resumption of Attacks on Israeli Ships

On Tuesday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea confirmed the resumption of attacks, stating that the offensive aims to put pressure on Israel and support Palestinians by forcing Israel to allow the entry of much-needed aid into the Gaza Strip. The attacks target Israeli-linked commercial vessels and naval assets in the region, including vessels in the Red Sea, a crucial maritime trade route.

The renewed operations follow a previous warning issued by al-Houthi. In a statement last week, he had set a four-day deadline for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, or the Houthis would resume their naval attacks. This aggressive stance is a continuation of the group’s long-standing position to support Palestinian causes during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Background of Houthi Attacks

The Houthi group had launched several drone and missile strikes against Israeli cities and commercial vessels between November 2023 and January 2025. These attacks ceased after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, but the Houthis have made it clear that they will restart their operations if the Gaza blockade is not lifted.

In addition to attacking Israeli-linked vessels, the Houthis have previously targeted US military assets, including aircraft carriers and naval vessels. They have also threatened to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital global shipping route, if the US continues sending military aid to Israel.

Regional Implications and Tensions

The latest Houthi move further escalates tensions in the region. Israel has retaliated against Houthi targets in Yemen five times throughout the conflict. The renewed attacks add to the already volatile situation in the Middle East, with the conflict between Israel and Hamas continuing to impact both regional security and global trade routes.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation as the Houthis continue their campaign in support of Gaza and Palestinian rights.