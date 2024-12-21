YouTube Issues Strict Warning to Indian Creators: New Guidelines in Effect

Social Media

YouTube has assured channels that they will be given sufficient time to comply with these guidelines. However, it has also clarified that channels that continue to violate these rules will be permanently terminated.

Syed Mubashir21 December 2024 - 14:51

Washington: Leading OTT and social media platform YouTube has introduced new guidelines for its users. The company has announced that channels using misleading or deceptive thumbnails will face suspension.

In recent times, several YouTube channels have been found using misleading thumbnails to deceive viewers. These thumbnails and titles are created solely to gain views, while the actual video content does not match the claims. Such practices are particularly common in videos related to celebrities and political figures.

To address this issue, YouTube has decided to take strict measures. According to the new guidelines, channels that use clickbait thumbnails and deceptive titles to mislead viewers will face serious consequences.

YouTube has assured channels that they will be given sufficient time to comply with these guidelines. However, it has also clarified that channels that continue to violate these rules will be permanently terminated.

