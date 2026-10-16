YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy’s convoy attacked in Andhra’s Annamayya, blames TDP workers

Amaravati: YSRCP Floor Leader in Lok Sabha P.V. Mithun Reddy’s convoy was attacked in Punganur in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district on Friday.

YSR Congress Party alleged that there was a murderous attack on Mithun Reddy, who is the MP from Rajampet constituency, and blamed TDP workers.

It said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) men pelted stones on vehicles in the MP’s convoy and attacked them with sticks and iron rods. The attack took place as he accompanied YSRCP candidates and leaders to file nominations for the local body elections.

YSRCP alleged that TDP leaders and workers blocked the convoy and tried to stop YSRCP candidates from reaching the nomination centre.

Vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders were vandalised. Police personnel present at the scene failed to stop the attackers or protect the candidates, the party said.

YSRCP condemned the attempt on the MP’s life and accused the TDP government of allowing its workers to use violence to silence opposition candidates and disrupt the election process.

The party demanded that the State Election Commission intervene immediately, direct the police to register criminal cases and arrest those responsible, and take action against officers who failed to prevent the attack. It also sought protection for candidates and their proposers, and arrangements for all affected candidates to file their nominations safely and without obstruction.

Clashes broke out between workers of the two parties on the first day of filing nominations for urban local body elections.

Workers of TDP, which is heading the ruling coalition, and cadres of the main opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clashed in Punganur municipality.

Both groups pelted stones at each other, and a few workers were injured.

The clashes broke out when leaders of both parties were on their way to file nominations for the Punganur municipality.

The incident triggered tension in the town. Police stepped up security to prevent further violence.

This is the first incident of violence since the State Election Commission announced the schedule for local body elections on October 14.

The process for filing nominations for urban local bodies began across the state on Friday.