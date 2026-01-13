45-Year-Old Woman Regains Normal Urination After 12 Years Following Advanced Surgery at AINU

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman who suffered from severe urinary difficulties for over a decade has successfully regained normal urinary function after undergoing a complex reconstructive surgery at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU).

The patient, identified as Pallavi (name changed), from Jharkhand, had been struggling with female urethral stricture for 12 years. Her condition caused painful urination, weak urinary flow, frequent urinary tract infections, and prolonged bathroom visits—sometimes lasting up to 20 minutes. Despite repeated urethral dilatation procedures, she experienced only temporary relief.

The life-changing surgery, a buccal mucosal graft urethroplasty, was performed by Dr. Sarika Pandya, Consultant Female Urologist, and Dr. Bhavatej Enganti, Head of Reconstructive Urology at AINU, Banjara Hills. The procedure involves using tissue from the inner lining of the mouth to reconstruct the narrowed urethra, providing a long-term solution.

“After surgery, the patient’s urinary flow returned to normal within four months. Prolonged bathroom times and recurrent infections have been eliminated, greatly improving her quality of life,” said Dr. Pandya. She further noted that the procedure does not increase the risk of urinary incontinence.

Female urethral stricture is uncommon and often overlooked, leading to years of suffering. It can result from repeated urinary tract infections, catheterizations during surgeries such as C-sections or hysterectomies, and frequent urethral dilatations performed without detailed evaluation.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Dr. Enganti emphasized the importance of timely diagnosis and advanced reconstructive procedures. “Even long-standing conditions can now be treated effectively with these surgical techniques,” he said.

AINU has successfully performed this procedure on 60 women over the past five years, with most patients showing excellent post-operative outcomes. The hospital advises women experiencing prolonged urination, weak or interrupted flow, recurrent infections, or incomplete bladder emptying to seek specialist evaluation. The condition is most commonly seen in women over 40 and affects 10–20% of women presenting with urinary complaints.

Female urinary disorders carry not only physical but also social and emotional burdens, as symptoms like difficulty urinating or leakage are often considered taboo in many societies. AINU’s team hopes that awareness and advanced treatment options can help women overcome these challenges.

About AINU:

The Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, is India’s leading super-speciality hospital network focused on nephrology and urology. With seven state-of-the-art hospitals across four cities, AINU offers advanced services including robotic urological surgery, uro-oncology, reconstructive urology, kidney transplantation, dialysis, female and pediatric urology, and men’s health. Accredited by NABH, AINU has treated over 500,000 patients and performed more than 1,400 robotic surgeries, setting benchmarks in specialized kidney and urological care in India.