Hyderabad Drowns in Encroachments: 51 Drain Blockage Complaints Flood HYDRAA Cell
Complaints against encroachments on drains have started pouring in during the rainy season. Citizens have shared photographs showing roads and colonies submerged in rainwater to highlight the problem.
Hyderabad: Complaints against encroachments on drains have started pouring in during the rainy season. Citizens have shared photographs showing roads and colonies submerged in rainwater to highlight the problem. Complainants say that even small encroachments can cause serious issues if they obstruct the flow of rainwater.
Along with complaints about waterlogging in low-lying areas during continuous heavy rains, residents have demanded that these encroachments be removed immediately. On Monday, the HYDRAA Public Grievance Cell received a total of 51 complaints, about 70% of which were related to drain encroachments.
According to the complaints, in many places the original width of the drains has been lost, and in some areas as much as three-quarters of the width has been encroached upon. HYDRAA Additional Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar reviewed these complaints and, after assessing the ground realities through Google Maps, directed the concerned authorities to take immediate action.
Key Complaints:
- In the Barkas Salla area of Chandrayangutta in the old city, a house has been built on a drain, putting three settlements at risk of flooding every year.
- In Nagaram village of Kesara mandal in Medchal–Malkajgiri district, 12,000 square yards of land reserved for parks and public amenities have been encroached upon. Locals have demanded immediate fencing.
- Due to encroachment on the drain of a large pond near Orchid Residency on Balapur ARCI Road in Ranga Reddy district, nearby residential areas are being flooded.
- In Vandanapuri Colony Phase-1 of Biranguda in Aminpur mandal of Sangareddy district, a 20-foot-wide road has been narrowed by encroachment up to 10 feet.
- In Upparpalli of Rajendranagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district, a park has been inundated with sewage water, reportedly due to encroachment on the adjacent drain.
- In Ameerpet and Ellareddyguda Ambedkar Nagar, houses built on drains have blocked the natural flow of rainwater, resulting in flooding in surrounding areas.