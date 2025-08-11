Hyderabad Drowns in Encroachments: 51 Drain Blockage Complaints Flood HYDRAA Cell

Hyderabad: Complaints against encroachments on drains have started pouring in during the rainy season. Citizens have shared photographs showing roads and colonies submerged in rainwater to highlight the problem. Complainants say that even small encroachments can cause serious issues if they obstruct the flow of rainwater.

Along with complaints about waterlogging in low-lying areas during continuous heavy rains, residents have demanded that these encroachments be removed immediately. On Monday, the HYDRAA Public Grievance Cell received a total of 51 complaints, about 70% of which were related to drain encroachments.

According to the complaints, in many places the original width of the drains has been lost, and in some areas as much as three-quarters of the width has been encroached upon. HYDRAA Additional Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar reviewed these complaints and, after assessing the ground realities through Google Maps, directed the concerned authorities to take immediate action.

Key Complaints: