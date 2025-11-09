Tragic Accident in Mailardevpally: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under Sand Lorry

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred within the Mailardevpally Police Station limits, where an eight-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a sand-laden lorry.

The victim, identified as Syed Riyan Uddin (8), was reportedly playing near the road when the accident took place. According to initial reports, the child accidentally came under the wheels of the moving truck, which resulted in his instant death.

Local residents, shocked by the horrific scene, immediately alerted the police. The Mailardevpally police reached the spot soon after the incident, secured the area, and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine whether negligence or rash driving led to the tragedy. Police are also tracing the lorry driver, who is believed to have fled the scene after the incident.

Authorities have expressed condolences to the grieving family and assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once the investigation concludes.