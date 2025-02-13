AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Court

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with an alleged attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on February 10.

Khan filed the application before Special Judge Jitendra Singh, requesting protection from arrest as he joins the investigation. He maintained that the allegations against him are false.

Allegations and FIR

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA, accusing him of leading a mob that attacked a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday. According to the police, the mob, allegedly led by Khan, helped a proclaimed offender, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from police custody.

The incident occurred when the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan in connection with another case. Police say that during the attempt, a violent altercation ensued, resulting in the officer’s injuries and the alleged escape of the accused.

Khan’s Defense and Request for Protection

In his anticipatory bail application, Khan asserted that the charges against him are baseless and politically motivated. His legal team contended that he was not involved in any criminal activity and that he was not at the scene of the alleged incident. Khan emphasized his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, requesting the court to grant him protection from arrest while he joins the ongoing probe.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Delhi Police have maintained that they have evidence linking Khan to the attack, stating that the mob led by him obstructed the police’s lawful duty and aided the escape of the accused. The police have also claimed that the incident disrupted the law and order situation in Jamia Nagar.

The court is expected to take up Khan’s plea for anticipatory bail later on Thursday, and legal experts anticipate that the outcome could impact the investigation. The case has also attracted political attention, with both AAP and opposition parties weighing in on the allegations.

Political Implications

This incident comes at a time when political tensions are running high in Delhi. Amanatullah Khan is a prominent AAP leader, and the accusations against him have sparked a broader debate about law enforcement in the region and political interference in the investigation process. Khan’s supporters have called the charges a deliberate attempt to undermine his political career. Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticized the AAP government for allegedly enabling lawlessness in certain areas.

The court’s decision on Khan’s anticipatory bail could significantly affect the unfolding events and set a precedent for future legal proceedings involving public figures.