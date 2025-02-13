Weather Update: Delhi and North India Experience Temperature Fluctuations

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a consistent rise in temperatures across various regions of India, including the National Capital, in the past 24 hours.

The temperature increase is particularly evident in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat. However, while the day temperatures have risen in many regions, the night temperatures have fluctuated across the country.

Temperature Trends Across India

Day Temperature:

Delhi has witnessed a rise in the day temperature by 1-2°C, a trend that has been observed in many parts of the city. Meanwhile, areas in Uttar Pradesh and North Bihar have seen a decrease in day temperatures by 1-4°C, and regions in Gujarat have reported similar trends.

Night Temperature:

The night temperature has increased by 1-3°C in areas such as West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, North-East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Conversely, night temperatures have fallen by 1-3°C in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, interior Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema.

Western Disturbance Causes Weather Changes

The IMD has also identified a Western Disturbance over Jammu-Kashmir and its surrounding areas, which is expected to bring additional weather changes. The disturbance is a cyclonic circulation at lower tropospheric levels, influencing temperatures and precipitation patterns in the region.

Rainfall and Snowfall Predictions

The IMD forecasts fairly widespread to widespread light rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activity over Arunachal Pradesh, with isolated occurrences over Assam and Meghalaya from February 13 to 14. There are chances of isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh between February 11 and 13.

Temperature Forecast for the Coming Days

Minimum Temperature:

A gradual fall of about 1-2°C is expected in the minimum temperature over North-West and adjoining Central India. Maharashtra will also experience a decrease of 1-3°C over the next two days. A rise in minimum temperatures by 1-2°C is anticipated afterward.

Maximum Temperature:

The maximum temperature in the North-West region is likely to fall by 1-2°C over the next one to two days, followed by a rise of 2-3°C. No significant change is expected in the maximum temperature over Central India.

As of Thursday, February 13, the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 137 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This falls in the ‘Moderate’ category. IMD has predicted clear weather in the National Capital until February 13, with moderate air quality. The city is experiencing chilly winds during early morning hours, contributing to the cooler temperatures in the region.

Weather Forecast for Delhi

The IMD has provided a detailed weather forecast, suggesting that Delhi will continue to experience clear weather conditions until February 13, with ‘Moderate’ air quality. The combination of chilly winds and moderate AQI is likely to persist, making for a cooler atmosphere throughout the day.