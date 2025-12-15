Abhishek Banerjee to hold meeting with party MPs on Dec 17 to settle internal differences

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, will hold a coordination meeting with all the party MPs, both from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday in New Delhi. Although officially, Trinamool Congress has claimed that the meeting is intended to fix the responsibilities of the party MPs amid the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal next year, party insiders said that one of the principal agendas of the coordination meeting on Wednesday is to sort out the internal differences between some party MPs, which often come out in public.

“In a party that has internal democracy, internal differences can surface at times. However, those internal differences should be settled only through discussions within the party. It is never desirable that those internal differences become public or are flashed in the media. Our general secretary is expected to give strict instructions so that such internal differences should be discussed within the party and not made public,” said a party Lok Sabha member on strict condition of anonymity.

However, he refused to pinpoint the party MPs responsible for such situations. It is learnt that in the coordination meeting, Abhishek Banerjee is also expected to fix the responsibilities of the party MPs ahead of the Assembly elections. He is expected to draw the roadmap on how the MPs will have to reach out to the common people, highlighting the different welfare schemes of the state government and how such schemes have benefited the people.

“Our general secretary is also expected to define the role of the party MPs amid the outcome of the draft voters’ list, which will be published on Tuesday,” the party Lok Sabha member said. From time to time, the differences between the different MPs of Trinamool Congress have surfaced, the worst example of which was the verbal and social media jibes between Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee earlier this year, with the latter even resorting to personal attacks.