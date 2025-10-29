After our govt is formed in Bihar, we will review liquor prohibition policy: Mukesh Sahani

New Delhi: The Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy Chief Minister candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani has said that if the Mahagathbandhan government comes to power in Bihar, it will review and amend the existing liquor prohibition policy. “After our government is formed, we will reintroduce ‘Taadi’. The liquor ban in Bihar was meant for the welfare of the people and was expected to benefit them, but it hasn’t been successful.

The government should review how much loss the state is suffering because of it… When our government comes to power, we will review it,” said Sahani, on Wednesday. The VIP leader emphasised that the prohibition, introduced nearly a decade ago, failed to achieve its stated social goals and instead caused large-scale economic losses and enforcement issues. He argued that revisiting the policy was essential both for social balance and for the revival of rural livelihoods linked with toddy tapping.

Also read: Cyclone Montha impact: Heavy rain lashes Telangana

On the NDA’s CM face for the upcoming Bihar polls, Sahani strongly asked, “Hold a press conference and make the announcement. In Maharashtra they were contesting in the name of Eknath Shinde, but in the end he was left out…” In another sharp political statement, Sahani reflected on the idea of people’s leadership, invoking socialist icon Karpoori Thakur’s legacy. “A true jan-nayak is not born; he becomes one through his deeds.

Our Karpoori Thakur became a jan-nayak through his actions. And surely, in this country, every son can become a jan-nayak through his work. It’s not that once someone becomes one, no one else can, that’s wrong…” “Tejashwi Yadav can also become a jan-nayak in the future, Rahul Gandhi can become one and even you can, as long as you follow that path,” he said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Sahani’s comments, coming in the middle of the Mahagathbandhan’s high-pitched campaign, underline the alliance’s attempt to blend social justice politics with policy revision and grassroots connect. Bihar Assembly election is scheduled for November 6 and 11 with results to be announced on November 14.