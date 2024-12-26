Airtel Network Outage: Mobile and Broadband Services Disrupted Across India

Airtel network outage disrupts mobile and broadband services across India. Users report no signal, internet issues, and call failures in significant cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

India’s telecom giant Airtel faced a massive network outage on Thursday, leaving thousands of users unable to place calls or access the internet. The disruption impacted mobile and broadband services, causing significant inconvenience to customers nationwide.

Widespread Issues Reported

The outage began around 10:30 am, as per reports from Downdetector, a platform that tracks service disruptions. Complaints quickly surged, with users reporting issues such as no network signal, mobile internet failure, and a complete blackout of services. According to Downdetector data, 40% of complaints were from mobile internet users, while 22% cited a total lack of signal.

The problem has been reported in major cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, pointing to a widespread issue across multiple regions.

Airtel‘s Market Presence Amplifies Impact

Airtel, holding a 33.5% share of India’s telecom market, serves a massive user base of 385.41 million as of October 2024. The disruption mainly affected the company’s 5G subscribers, who number 90 million as of the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. The outage’s scale underlines the significant impact on both personal and professional activities for millions of users.

Social Media Complaints Surge

Frustrated users took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to share their experiences and demand answers from Airtel. Some users reported experiencing connectivity issues for over 24 hours, expressing dissatisfaction over the company’s lack of resolution or communication.

Airtel सब ठीक है? — Niilam Paanchal (@niilampaanchal) December 26, 2024

Airtel Yet to Respond

Airtel has not issued an official statement addressing the outage or its cause. Customers await updates and an explanation from the telecom giant, urging swift action to restore services.

The Airtel outage serves as a reminder of the heavy reliance on telecom services in today’s connected world. With such a vast user base, service disruptions can have far-reaching consequences. Users across India are now hoping for a quick resolution and better communication from Airtel to prevent similar occurrences in the future.