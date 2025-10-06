Ameenji Rubber Ltd. Makes Debut on BSE SME Exchange

Hyderabad: Ameenji Rubber Ltd., a leading manufacturer of industrial rubber engineering products, made its debut on the BSE SME Exchange today following a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) that was oversubscribed by over 2.12 times.

The company specializes in products such as bridge bearings, expansion joints, and various types of rubber pads, supplying to both government and private infrastructure projects, including the Indian Railways.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The symbolic bell-ringing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Hyderabad office marked the commencement of trading of Ameenji Rubber’s equity shares. This was the first-ever bell-ringing ceremony held at the BSE Hyderabad office. The ceremony was led by Mr. Mufaddal Deesawala, Chairman & Managing Director of Ameenji Rubber Ltd., in the presence of company executives, investors, and exchange officials.

The company’s SME IPO, priced in the band of INR 95–100 per share, successfully raised INR 30 crore through the sale of 30 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band.

Also Read: PVL 2025 Bengaluru Torpedoes Stage Comeback to Defeat Kolkata Thunderbolts

Speaking at the event, Mr. Deesawala said, “Our listing on the BSE SME platform marks a significant milestone in Ameenji Rubber’s growth journey. The overwhelming investor response to our IPO reinforces confidence in our vision and business fundamentals.

We remain committed to driving innovation, quality, and sustainability in our products while delivering consistent value to our shareholders.”

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Ameenji Rubber Ltd. has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier to major government and private infrastructure projects across India, particularly catering to the Indian Railways.