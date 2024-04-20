Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y S Sharmila on Saturday filed her nomination for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

Sharmila was accompanied by Sunitha Narreddy, her cousin and daughter of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered in the run-up to the 2019 polls.

“Filed the nomination as Kadapa MP candidate. Kadapa people did not forget Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and Vivekananda. We believe that they will vote this time by keeping them in their mind,” said Sharmila, addressing a press conference.

Prior to filing the nomination, Sharmila offered prayers at her father Rajasekhar Reddy’s grave at Idupulupaya.

As Congress candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, she will take on her cousin Y S Avinash Reddy from the ruling YSRCP run by her older brother and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.