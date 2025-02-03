Annabel Sutherland and Travis Head Win Top Honours at Australian Cricket Awards

New Delhi: All-rounder Annabel Sutherland and left-handed opener Travis Head have clinched top honours at the Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne, securing the Belinda Clark Award and the Allan Border Medal, respectively, on Monday.

Annabel Sutherland Wins Belinda Clark Award

Annabel Sutherland earned 168 votes to win the Belinda Clark Award for the first time, ahead of runner-up Ashleigh Gardner (143) and third-placed Beth Mooney (115). This remarkable achievement comes just days after Annabel scored a century in the Women’s Ashes Test victory over England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Australian all-rounder was exceptional throughout the season, contributing to series victories over India, New Zealand, and England. Annabel accumulated 798 runs at an average of 46.94, while also taking 34 wickets with an average of 20.82. She was named to the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year and had notable performances in Test cricket, including becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG.

Travis Head Wins Allan Border Medal

Travis Head, with 208 votes, secured his first Allan Border Medal, surpassing Josh Hazlewood (158 votes) and Pat Cummins (147 votes). Head had an outstanding year, scoring 1427 runs at an average of 43.24, including four centuries and five half-centuries across all three formats.

Head also received the Men’s ODI Player of the Year Award for his dominant performance during Australia’s tour of the United Kingdom, highlighted by an unbeaten 154 off 129 balls in the first ODI against England at Nottingham.

Other Notable Winners at the Australian Cricket Awards

Ashleigh Gardner won the Women’s ODI Player of the Year Award after scoring 385 runs at an average of 38.5 and taking 23 wickets at 15.52.

won the Women’s ODI Player of the Year Award after scoring 385 runs at an average of 38.5 and taking 23 wickets at 15.52. Beth Mooney claimed the Women’s T20I Player of the Year Award, scoring 618 runs at an average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 129.83.

claimed the Women’s T20I Player of the Year Award, scoring 618 runs at an average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 129.83. Josh Hazlewood won the Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year Award after taking 30 wickets at an incredible average of 13.17.

won the Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year Award after taking 30 wickets at an incredible average of 13.17. Adam Zampa was named the Men’s T20I Player of the Year for his consistency, taking 35 wickets at an average of 17.2.

was named the Men’s T20I Player of the Year for his consistency, taking 35 wickets at an average of 17.2. Glenn Maxwell and Cooper Connolly were joint winners of the BBL Player of the Tournament Award.

and were joint winners of the BBL Player of the Tournament Award. Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen were jointly awarded the WBBL Player of the Tournament honour.

and were jointly awarded the WBBL Player of the Tournament honour. Cameron Green won the Community Impact Award for his dedication to raising awareness about Chronic Kidney Disease.

won the Community Impact Award for his dedication to raising awareness about Chronic Kidney Disease. Chloe Ainsworth was named the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year, while Sam Konstas took home the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award.

was named the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year, while took home the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award. Georgia Voll won the Women’s Domestic Player of the Year Award, and Beau Webster was awarded Men’s Domestic Player of the Year.

These awards celebrate the exceptional performances of Australia’s cricket stars across all formats of the game and acknowledge the contributions of players to the sport on both the national and domestic levels.