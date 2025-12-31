As 2025 ends, these words of wisdom from PM Modi offer lessons for youth

New Delhi: As the eventful 2025 draws to an end and the New Year arrives, triggering spirited celebrations across the world, the Modi Archive – a popular social media handle on X, has shared a collection of ‘life lessons’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which could serve the youth well in navigating through their lives.

Wading through various speeches and quotes by PM Modi over the decades, the Modi Archive has shared a rare collection of his inspirational messages – reflecting his courage and determination to bring a turnaround in the lives of people, while also inspiring enough to be emulated by others. “As 2025 ends, we revisit enduring words on hope and resolve from @Narendra Modi, spoken across decades,” the X handle said in a post.

The video, the ‘words of wisdom’ by PM Modi, revealed the power of positive thinking, never-say-die attitude, overcoming insurmountable challenges, shaping lives through one’s thoughts and also lighting a lamp for the unprivileged. Emphasising the power of positive thinking and its ability to change our lives, PM Modi said, “We should always be optimistic about life, and there shouldn’t be any space for negativity. This happens when we encourage and instil positive thinking in ourselves as well as our surroundings.

There is inherent power in positive thinking, and it has the potential to change the world around you.” He further said, “If a storm arises in the ocean, we can’t change it, but we can certainly alter the course of the ship we are sailing on; we know for sure how to change its direction.” In the video, PM Modi is also heard sharing the “real formula” of success.

“If your heart is clear, if you have clarity in your ideas, have conviction to do and have courage to face the odds, I am sure one can achieve his/her goals,” he said in the undated speech. Sharing insights on turbulence and turmoil in one’s life and how to ward it off, he explained, “just like the weather undergoes routine change throughout the year, life has its own ups and downs. As we navigate through any phase, clouds come and pass, sometimes the sun shines bright, while at times, moonlight takes away the spotlight. One should stay focused on the goal and shouldn’t waver from one’s path.

One should keep following his path with conviction. There is no need to doubt yourself, as sooner or later, this will become a reality.” He also underlined the importance of putting effort above monetary returns, stating that once this priority is set, it automatically paves the way for success. “The desire to do good work should override the desire to earn good money.

If one desires to do good work, it automatically leads to better outcomes,” he explained. Highlighting the fact “your thoughts shape your future”, he said, “Our future doesn’t hinge on our future action, rather it’s an outcome of our present work. What shapes tomorrow is the way we think about it today. Those who keep whining about the past can never build a beautiful tomorrow.” He further advised fellow workers and youth to keep chasing success by putting in maximum effort and not worrying about it. “We must move forward with a positive attitude.

If we keep trying with conviction and dedication – success does follow, it is my firm belief,” he said. The video concluded with his message for lighting a lamp in the lives of those, where darkness has taken over. “There might be a thick layer of darkness with no relief in sight, but is it forbidden to lighten a lamp? Come forward, take a step to light up those homes where there are no lights,” the Prime Minister said in a moving message.