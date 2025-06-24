Ayatollah Khamenei After Missile Strike: “We Will Not Surrender”

Tehran: Hours after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced by US President Donald Trump, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Iran is “not a nation that surrenders” and will never accept foreign harassment.

The remarks come on the heels of deadly escalations between Tehran and Tel Aviv, which pushed West Asia to the brink of a broader conflict. The US confirmed that both sides had agreed to halt hostilities following a series of missile exchanges and retaliatory strikes.

Khamenei: “We Will Not Accept Harassment Under Any Circumstances”

In a public address, Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated Iran’s stance, saying:

“We didn’t harm anyone. And we will not accept any harassment from anyone under any circumstances. And we will not submit to anyone’s harassment.”

His comments reflect a strong message of defiance just hours after Iran’s missile attack on the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which was part of Operation Besharat Fatah, Iran’s official response to US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran’s Missile Strike on US Base in Qatar Escalates Tensions

According to the Iranian Armed Forces, Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest American military facility in the Middle East, was hit by a “devastating and powerful” missile barrage. The strike followed an earlier US attack targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

However, Qatar and US officials reported no casualties, with the missiles reportedly intercepted. A Qatari spokesperson called the strike a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty, and warned of reserving the right to respond.

Trump Confirms Ceasefire, Calls Iran’s Strike “Very Weak”

US President Donald Trump addressed the incident on his Truth Social platform, saying:

“Iran gave early notice… no lives were lost, nobody was injured.”

Trump described the missile attack as “very weak”, and added that he hoped Iran and Israel would now move toward peace:

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”

Iran Issues Stern Warning to Washington

Despite the ceasefire, Iran’s military issued a strong warning, stating it would not tolerate any violations of sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national security.

Military sources emphasized that any future aggression would be met with powerful retaliation, signaling fragile peace even after the truce was announced.

What’s Next for the Region?

The situation remains tense but calm following the ceasefire, with regional leaders and international observers calling for continued restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent another round of escalations.

As the region watches closely, it’s clear that Iran’s stance of resistance remains unchanged, even under growing international pressure.