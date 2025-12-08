Bakers’ Fun Launches New Outlet in Gurunanak Colony, Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The fast-growing Gurunanak Nagar Colony in Vijayawada welcomed a new addition to its commercial landscape with the opening of a Bakers’ Fun outlet on Monday. The new branch was formally inaugurated by Sri Narayan Bharat Gupta, Senior IAS Officer and Director of Collegiate Education.

Speaking at the event, Bharat Gupta said that residents of the area will now have convenient access to a wide variety of fresh bakery items, including Christmas cakes, New Year specials, and cakes in multiple flavors.

Bakers’ Fun Director Seshu said the outlet will offer an extensive range of cakes for birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations, catering to people of all age groups. He added that while the brand already operates a branch in Kanuru, the new establishment marks their second outlet in Vijayawada.

Renowned neuropsychiatrist Dr. Pramod Chalasani, who attended the ceremony, noted that the locality had long lacked a high-quality branded bakery and said the new outlet would meet a long-standing demand of the community.

Ponnur-based dental specialist and franchise owner Dr. Brahmam, along with other guests, also participated in the inauguration event.