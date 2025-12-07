All Set for Telangana Rising Global Summit | Governor to Inaugurate Mega Event

Hyderabad is fully prepared to host the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit, a two-day international event showcasing the state’s investment potential, economic strengths, and employment opportunities for youth. The government has made grand arrangements at Bharat Future City, where the summit will be held on December 8–9.

A total of 154 international delegates from 44 countries and representatives from globally renowned companies have confirmed their participation. Notably, 46 delegates from the United States alone will attend the summit.

Governor to Inaugurate the Summit

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma will formally inaugurate the summit tomorrow at 1:30 PM, in the presence of nearly 2,000 domestic and international guests.

The summit features some of the world’s most influential thinkers and leaders, including:

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Eric Swider

World Economic Forum CEO Jeremy Jurgens

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

These dignitaries will address various sessions and speak on global development, innovation, sustainability, and economic reforms.

CM Revanth Reddy to Present Vision 2047

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will deliver his keynote address at 2:30 PM, focusing on:

Public governance and administrative reforms

Investment and partnership opportunities in Telangana

Government support for industries and startups

Highlights of the Telangana Vision 2047 document

document Future plans for India’s Future City

His address will set the tone for the summit’s forward-looking agenda.

27 Sessions Planned Over Two Days

A total of 27 high-level sessions will be held, covering:

Technology & Innovation

Urban Development

Energy & Green Mobility

Healthcare & Education

Social Welfare

Agriculture & Food Processing

Startups, Entrepreneurship & Investments

Special seminar halls have been prepared for these discussions.

Hyderabad Decorated with Global-Standard Promotional Displays

To welcome the foreign delegates, the state government has deployed extensive promotional material across Hyderabad. Displays include:

LED screens

3D projection mapping

Lighting installations

Airport-to-venue branding showcasing Telangana’s economic strengths

These visuals highlight Hyderabad’s global identity and Telangana’s cultural richness.

Grand Cultural Evening Featuring Keeravani

Following the day’s discussions, the guests will enjoy a special concert by Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani.

A cultural program will feature Telangana’s iconic dance performances:

Kommu Koya

Banjara

Kolatum

Gussadi

Oggu Dollu

Perini Natyam

Bonalu traditions

Tourism Department Arranges Diplomatic Visit to Buddhavanam

The state Tourism Department has organized a special visit for diplomats to Buddhavanam, the world’s largest Buddhist theme park near Nagarjuna Sagar.

Telangana Cuisine and Special Souvenirs for Delegates

Delegates will be served Telangana’s signature dishes, including Hyderabadi Biryani, along with regional delicacies.

Each participant will receive a special Telangana Rising souvenir kit featuring: