All Set for Telangana Rising Global Summit | Governor to Inaugurate Mega Event
The Telangana Rising Global Summit begins today at Bharat Future City with 154 international delegates from 44 countries. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma to inaugurate the event. Major global CEOs, Nobel laureates, and industry leaders to participate. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.
Hyderabad is fully prepared to host the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit, a two-day international event showcasing the state’s investment potential, economic strengths, and employment opportunities for youth. The government has made grand arrangements at Bharat Future City, where the summit will be held on December 8–9.
Table of Contents
A total of 154 international delegates from 44 countries and representatives from globally renowned companies have confirmed their participation. Notably, 46 delegates from the United States alone will attend the summit.
Governor to Inaugurate the Summit
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma will formally inaugurate the summit tomorrow at 1:30 PM, in the presence of nearly 2,000 domestic and international guests.
The summit features some of the world’s most influential thinkers and leaders, including:
- Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee
- Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Eric Swider
- World Economic Forum CEO Jeremy Jurgens
- Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi
- Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
These dignitaries will address various sessions and speak on global development, innovation, sustainability, and economic reforms.
Also Read: Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Begins December 8 | Global Leaders, Industry Icons to Join at Bharat Future City
CM Revanth Reddy to Present Vision 2047
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will deliver his keynote address at 2:30 PM, focusing on:
- Public governance and administrative reforms
- Investment and partnership opportunities in Telangana
- Government support for industries and startups
- Highlights of the Telangana Vision 2047 document
- Future plans for India’s Future City
His address will set the tone for the summit’s forward-looking agenda.
27 Sessions Planned Over Two Days
A total of 27 high-level sessions will be held, covering:
- Technology & Innovation
- Urban Development
- Energy & Green Mobility
- Healthcare & Education
- Social Welfare
- Agriculture & Food Processing
- Startups, Entrepreneurship & Investments
Special seminar halls have been prepared for these discussions.
Hyderabad Decorated with Global-Standard Promotional Displays
To welcome the foreign delegates, the state government has deployed extensive promotional material across Hyderabad. Displays include:
- LED screens
- 3D projection mapping
- Lighting installations
- Airport-to-venue branding showcasing Telangana’s economic strengths
These visuals highlight Hyderabad’s global identity and Telangana’s cultural richness.
Grand Cultural Evening Featuring Keeravani
Following the day’s discussions, the guests will enjoy a special concert by Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani.
A cultural program will feature Telangana’s iconic dance performances:
- Kommu Koya
- Banjara
- Kolatum
- Gussadi
- Oggu Dollu
- Perini Natyam
- Bonalu traditions
Tourism Department Arranges Diplomatic Visit to Buddhavanam
The state Tourism Department has organized a special visit for diplomats to Buddhavanam, the world’s largest Buddhist theme park near Nagarjuna Sagar.
Telangana Cuisine and Special Souvenirs for Delegates
Delegates will be served Telangana’s signature dishes, including Hyderabadi Biryani, along with regional delicacies.
Each participant will receive a special Telangana Rising souvenir kit featuring:
- Pochampally Ikkat shawl
- Cheriyal artwork
- Hyderabadi attar
- Pearl jewellery
- Traditional Telangana snacks such as Ippa Puvvu Laddu, Sakinalu, Chekkalu, Badam ki Jali, Sesame undalu, and Maize Pela