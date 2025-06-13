Ban Ola, Uber, Rapido: Auto Drivers Demand Government Action

In a strong appeal to the Telangana government, Sheikh Khaja Pasha, a member of Hanamkonda Kakatiya Auto Union, has demanded an immediate ban on popular ride-hailing apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. The union alleges that these app-based cab services are severely impacting the livelihood of thousands of auto drivers across the state.

Auto Drivers Claim Massive Income Loss

According to Pasha, the arrival and rapid growth of Ola, Uber, and Rapido have drastically reduced the daily income of traditional auto drivers. “Due to these apps, many auto drivers are struggling to earn even their basic living expenses,” he stated. The auto union has been raising this issue for the past year, but they claim that the Telangana government has not yet responded to their repeated pleas.

60 Auto Drivers Reported Suicides, Says Union

Expressing deep concern, Pasha highlighted that around 60 auto drivers in Telangana have allegedly committed suicide due to financial stress caused by the dwindling business. “This is not just a financial issue; it has now turned into a serious social concern that needs immediate government intervention,” he emphasized.

Karnataka’s Ban Cited as Example

The union pointed out that Karnataka has already banned certain app-based bike taxi services and urged Telangana to follow a similar model. “If Karnataka can take action, why can’t Telangana? We are simply asking for fair opportunities to sustain our livelihood,” Pasha questioned.

Major Cities Affected Across Telangana

The impact of these apps is not limited to Hyderabad alone. Cities like Medak, Warangal, and Karimnagar have also witnessed a sharp decline in earnings for auto drivers. Many claim that passengers now prefer app-based cabs over traditional autos, leaving drivers without sufficient rides throughout the day.

Union Threatens to Intensify Protests

The auto union has issued a stern warning to the government, stating that if no action is taken soon, they will be forced to intensify their agitation. “We will launch state-wide protests and awaken the administration if our demands are continuously ignored,” Pasha declared.

Telangana Government Yet to Respond

As of now, there has been no official response from the Telangana government regarding the union’s demands. The auto drivers are hopeful that their continued protests will finally prompt the authorities to address their grievances.