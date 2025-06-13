Vande Bharat Train Faces Technical Glitch, Emergency Halt

In an unexpected incident, the Vande Bharat Express traveling from Hyderabad to Tirupati encountered a technical glitch, forcing an emergency halt at Nellore Railway Station. The issue surfaced midway through the journey, leading to significant inconvenience for passengers on board.

ACs and Fans Fail, Passengers Struggle in Heat

The malfunction resulted in multiple coaches experiencing failures of air conditioners and fans, leaving passengers stranded without proper ventilation. Many travelers reported severe discomfort as the train remained stationary for more than half an hour at Nellore.

Railway Staff Begin Immediate Repairs

Railway officials confirmed that the problem was promptly identified and repair work was underway. “The issue has been detected and is being addressed. Once repairs are completed, the train will continue its journey towards Tirupati,” a senior railway official stated. Passengers were requested to cooperate until the situation was resolved.

Previous Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

This technical failure comes shortly after a previous incident on the same route, where miscreants pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train, damaging several windows. These repeated disruptions have raised concerns among passengers and railway experts about the maintenance and fitness of the trains.

Calls for Proactive Safety Measures

Following the latest incident, several voices have urged railway authorities and staff to adopt stricter maintenance protocols and conduct regular inspections to prevent such technical failures. Ensuring passenger safety and minimizing disruptions remains a top priority, experts emphasized.