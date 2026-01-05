Bike Theft Caught on CCTV Near Maitri Hospital, Langer Houz Police Begin Probe
A Honda Dio bike was stolen near Maitri Hospital on Ring Road under Langer Houz police limits at 1:30 am on January 3, 2026. The theft was caught on CCTV, and police have launched an investigation.
Hyderabad: A bike theft caught on CCTV has been reported under the limits of Langer Houz Police Station, after a Honda Dio scooter was stolen from Ring Road near Maitri Hospital in the early hours of January 3, 2026.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 am, triggering concern among residents and commuters in the Langer Houz area.
Honda Dio Stolen From Ring Road Parking Spot
According to the complaint, the bike owner had parked the Honda Dio (Registration No: TS13ED2978) at the designated spot near Maitri Hospital on Ring Road. When he returned in the morning, the vehicle was missing, prompting him to alert the police.
Theft Captured on CCTV Cameras
Police confirmed that the bike theft was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras. The footage reportedly shows the suspect approaching the parked scooter during the night and fleeing with it within minutes.
Investigators are now analyzing the CCTV footage to identify the accused and trace the stolen vehicle.
Police Investigation Underway
Langer Houz police have registered a case and launched a search operation based on CCTV visuals and local inputs. Officers are checking:
- CCTV cameras along Ring Road and nearby lanes
- Possible escape routes used by the suspect
- Recent bike theft patterns in the area
Police have urged the public to share any information that may help recover the scooter.
Residents Advised to Stay Alert
Following the incident, police advised vehicle owners to:
- Park vehicles in well-lit areas
- Use additional locks
- Ensure CCTV coverage wherever possible
Authorities said public cooperation is crucial to curb rising incidents of two-wheeler thefts during late-night hours.
The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected once the suspect is identified.
