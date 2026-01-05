Bike Theft Caught on CCTV Near Maitri Hospital, Langer Houz Police Begin Probe

Hyderabad: A bike theft caught on CCTV has been reported under the limits of Langer Houz Police Station, after a Honda Dio scooter was stolen from Ring Road near Maitri Hospital in the early hours of January 3, 2026.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am, triggering concern among residents and commuters in the Langer Houz area.

Honda Dio Stolen From Ring Road Parking Spot

According to the complaint, the bike owner had parked the Honda Dio (Registration No: TS13ED2978) at the designated spot near Maitri Hospital on Ring Road. When he returned in the morning, the vehicle was missing, prompting him to alert the police.

Theft Captured on CCTV Cameras

Police confirmed that the bike theft was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras. The footage reportedly shows the suspect approaching the parked scooter during the night and fleeing with it within minutes.

Investigators are now analyzing the CCTV footage to identify the accused and trace the stolen vehicle.

Police Investigation Underway

Langer Houz police have registered a case and launched a search operation based on CCTV visuals and local inputs. Officers are checking:

CCTV cameras along Ring Road and nearby lanes

Possible escape routes used by the suspect

Recent bike theft patterns in the area

Police have urged the public to share any information that may help recover the scooter.

Residents Advised to Stay Alert

Following the incident, police advised vehicle owners to:

Park vehicles in well-lit areas

Use additional locks

Ensure CCTV coverage wherever possible

Authorities said public cooperation is crucial to curb rising incidents of two-wheeler thefts during late-night hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected once the suspect is identified.

