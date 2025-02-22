Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Telangana’s Nalgonda District, Culling Operations Underway

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported its first confirmed case of bird flu in Neelapatla village, located in Choutuppal mandal of the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The Animal Husbandry Department confirmed the outbreak on Saturday, prompting immediate containment measures to prevent further spread.

Authorities Enforce Biosecurity Measures and Culling Operations

In response to the confirmed case, the authorities have enforced stringent biosecurity measures within a one-kilometer radius of the affected poultry farm. Entry restrictions have been put in place, and culling operations have begun to eliminate any potential carriers of the virus.

The department is also undertaking disinfection procedures in poultry farms around Neelapatla, a process that will continue for at least 15 days to curb the risk of transmission.

According to official sources, the outbreak was detected after a mass chicken mortality event raised suspicion among veterinary experts. A team of veterinary doctors inspected the poultry farm owned by local farmer Pasham Shiva and collected samples from the deceased chickens.

These samples were subsequently sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, which confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus, commonly known as bird flu.

Investigating the Source of the Outbreak

Officials suspect that contaminated poultry feed might be the primary cause behind the outbreak. An epidemiology wing official from the Animal Husbandry Department stated that a truck supplying feed to various poultry farms across the district might have introduced the virus.

Authorities are now closely monitoring other poultry farms that may have received the same feed batch.

Additionally, concerns have been raised over an unreported mass poultry death at a separate farm in Cherukupally village, Ketepally mandal. Reports indicate that farm owner Bantu Mahender buried approximately 7,000 dead chickens in an open area without informing officials.

Veterinary teams were unable to collect samples before the burial, raising further concerns about a potential wider spread of the virus. Investigations are underway to determine whether the farm in Cherukupally also experienced an outbreak.

Additional Cases Under Investigation

Authorities have also collected samples from another poultry farm in Wanaparthy, where thousands of chickens died mysteriously. These samples have been sent to NIHSAD for testing, and officials are awaiting results to confirm whether the deaths were also caused by bird flu.

If confirmed, containment measures similar to those in Neelapatla will be enforced in Wanaparthy as well.

Preventive Measures and Public Advisory

To prevent further spread, poultry farm owners in the region have been advised to follow strict biosecurity measures, including:

Immediate reporting of unusual poultry deaths to authorities.

Restricting movement in and out of farms to prevent cross-contamination.

Proper disposal of deceased birds under official supervision.

Ensuring feed and water sources remain uncontaminated.

Routine health checks and vaccinations for poultry.

Consumers have also been advised to thoroughly cook poultry products before consumption, as proper cooking kills the virus, making the food safe to eat.

Related Article | Bird Flu Concerns Rise in Telangana: But Experts Confirm Cooked Chicken and Eggs Are Safe to Eat

Authorities on High Alert

Given the severity of the outbreak, Telangana’s Animal Husbandry Department is working closely with district officials to prevent further spread. Surveillance has been intensified across all poultry farms in the region, with rapid response teams ready to take action at the first sign of any further infections.

The confirmation of bird flu in Telangana raises concerns about potential economic losses for poultry farmers, as well as the risk of human exposure. However, health officials have reassured the public that there is no immediate threat, provided proper hygiene and preventive measures are maintained.

As the situation unfolds, authorities urge farm owners and residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with containment efforts to ensure public health and safety. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available from ongoing investigations and laboratory tests.