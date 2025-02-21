Bird Flu Concerns Rise in Telangana: But Experts Confirm Cooked Chicken and Eggs Are Safe to Eat

Hyderabad: As concerns over Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) escalate in Telangana, the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department has reassured the public that properly cooked poultry products remain safe for consumption.

Officials emphasize that poultry meat cooked at temperatures above 70°C for at least 30 minutes is considered safe, following the advisory issued by the Government of India.

Government Takes Proactive Steps to Curb Bird Flu Spread

In response to the outbreak, the Telangana government has intensified surveillance efforts, conducting rigorous inspections at poultry farms and reinforcing biosecurity protocols among farmers.

Authorities have urged poultry farmers to report any unusual bird deaths to the department for swift intervention and containment of the disease.

Bird Flu Transmission and States Affected

Bird flu is primarily a disease affecting birds, often transmitted by wild migratory species. Recent outbreaks have been confirmed in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, prompting the Central Government to issue advisories to all states to enhance biosecurity measures at poultry farms.

In light of the situation, the Telangana Government has instructed district administrations to increase vigilance and spread awareness among poultry farmers, traders, and other stakeholders in the poultry industry.

Enhanced Vigilance and Border Monitoring

To prevent the entry of infected poultry products, the government has implemented strict inter-state border checkposts to regulate the transport of poultry, eggs, feed, and chicks from neighboring states. Authorities from the Forest, Health, and Police Departments have also been placed on high alert to collaborate on containment measures.

Poultry Mortality Under Investigation

The Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department has confirmed that recent reports of poultry mortality in certain regions of Telangana have triggered immediate investigations. Samples from affected birds have been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for detailed testing. The state government is awaiting results to determine the severity and necessary next steps for containment.

Public Advisory: No Need for Panic

Despite the growing concerns, experts continue to assure the public that well-cooked poultry products pose no threat to human health. The department has urged consumers to adhere to proper cooking guidelines, ensuring poultry and eggs are thoroughly cooked before consumption.

With Telangana ramping up preventive and containment strategies, authorities remain committed to safeguarding both public health and the poultry industry from the effects of Avian Influenza. The public is encouraged to stay informed and follow government advisories to mitigate risks associated with the ongoing outbreak.

For real-time updates and guidelines, poultry farmers and consumers can visit the official website of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, Telangana

