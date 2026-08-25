BJP MLA’s Daughter Booked for Allegedly Slapping Woman Police Officer at Srirangapatna Temple

Srirangapatna: Aishwarya, the daughter of Karnataka’s Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA Suresh Gowda, has been booked after she allegedly slapped a woman police officer during an argument at the Srirangapatna temple.

According to reports, Aishwarya had visited the temple when a police officer, identified as Savita, asked her to stand in the designated queue. An argument reportedly broke out between the two following the officer’s request.

During the altercation, Aishwarya allegedly slapped the police officer on the cheek, triggering a commotion at the temple premises.

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Following a complaint lodged by the police officer, a case has been registered against Aishwarya. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged assault.

Further details are awaited.