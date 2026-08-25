Telangana Government Plans Indiramma Houses on Prime RTC Land Near RTC Cross Roads

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is reportedly planning to construct Indiramma houses on a crucial six-and-a-half-acre parcel of RTC land near Bus Bhavan at RTC Cross Roads in Hyderabad.

The land was previously used as the Hyderabad-3 RTC depot and has now been converted into a yard for parking newly acquired RTC bus chassis. However, the proposal to utilise the prime land for the construction of Indiramma houses has triggered concerns over the ownership and legal status of RTC properties.

According to reports, the RTC management has written to the state government suggesting an alternative site for the housing project. The corporation reportedly informed the government that the Musheerabad-1 depot has old and dilapidated buildings and could be considered for the construction of Indiramma houses, while the RTC Cross Roads site has relatively newer infrastructure.

The state government has reportedly not yet responded to the RTC’s letter.

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Experts have also raised legal concerns regarding the proposed takeover of RTC land. They point out that, following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, RTC assets were placed under the Ninth Schedule, and issues related to the division and ownership of these assets are yet to be fully resolved.

According to legal experts, the state government’s ability to take over or repurpose such RTC properties could depend on the resolution of these pending issues.

The proposed use of the prime RTC land for the Indiramma housing scheme is expected to draw further attention as the government considers its next steps, while the RTC awaits a response to its request for an alternative location.