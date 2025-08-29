BJP slams Himachal CM for joining LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar yatra amid flood crisis

Shimla: The BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday criticised Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for participating in Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar at a time when his own state is grappling with devastating floods and cloudbursts.

Taking to X, Malviya said, “When Himachal Pradesh is reeling from the tragedy of devastating floods and cloudbursts, where both people’s lives and livelihoods have been destroyed, the Congress Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has abandoned the people of the state to their fate.

Instead of sharing in the people’s grief and pain, he considers it more important to join Rahul Gandhi in political theatrics in Bihar. Shameful!” Malviya also shared a video juxtaposing visuals of floods in Himachal with CM Sukhu taking part in the yatra. CM Sukhu had joined LoP Gandhi in Motihari on Thursday.

Defending his participation, the Himachal CM posted on X: “By participating in the ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ in Motihari, we have given further momentum to this great campaign for democratic awareness. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, the entire Bihar has risen against vote theft and injustice, standing in favour of democracy. Vote theft is not just a crime; it is a direct attack on democracy.

It is the duty of every Indian to respond to this and protect the Constitution. Long live democracy, long live the Constitution.” Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh remains in the grip of severe floods, with several rivers in spate and widespread damage reported.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), heavy rains have disrupted road connectivity — including two National Highways — while power transformers and water supply schemes have been badly hit. According to government officials, rescue and relief operations are ongoing, particularly in the Chamba district, where thousands of pilgrims undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra were stranded.