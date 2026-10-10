Bodies of Couple Found in Tapi River in Maharashtra, Mystery Surrounds Their Death

Shyam Hari Patil, 28, and Sapna Patil, 20, reportedly had a love marriage; police investigate circumstances surrounding their deaths

Dhule Maharashtra : The recovery of the bodies of a young couple from the Tapi River in Maharashtra’s Dhule district has caused a sensation, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Shyam Hari Patil, 28, and Sapna Patil, 20, who reportedly belonged to the Amalner taluka region of neighbouring Jalgaon district.

According to preliminary reports, the couple’s bodies were found in the Tapi River with stones tied to their feet. The unusual circumstances in which the bodies were recovered have raised questions about whether the deaths were accidental, a suicide or involved foul play.

Couple Had Married Four Months Ago

According to media reports, Shyam and Sapna had married for love approximately four months before the incident. They were originally from Padalsare village in Amalner taluka of Jalgaon district and were reportedly living in the Utran area of Erandol taluka for work. Shyam worked for a private company and had also been engaged in farming and tractor driving. Reports indicate that this was his second marriage.

Police Investigate All Possible Angles

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and a case was registered at Nardana police station. Investigators are examining the evidence to establish how the couple died and why their legs were chained together with a padlock.

Police have not conclusively established whether the deaths were a suicide or a murder. The exact cause of death and the circumstances leading to the incident remain under investigation.