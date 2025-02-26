BWSSB Fines Water Wasters ₹5.60 Lakh, Registers 112 Cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has ramped up its efforts to curb water wastage, registering 112 cases in the past week and collecting fines worth ₹5.60 lakh, an official confirmed.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar has stressed the need for responsible water usage as the city braces for the summer season and a possible water shortage. He pointed to rising temperatures and depleting groundwater levels due to inadequate rainfall as key concerns.

Strict Measures to Curb Water Misuse

On February 17, 2025, the BWSSB issued a circular banning the use of drinking water for non-essential activities such as:

Vehicle cleaning

Gardening

Construction work

Entertainment purposes

Decorative fountains in malls and cinema halls

These measures are enforced under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964. However, despite the restrictions, multiple violations have been recorded.

Also Read: D.K. Shivakumar Dismisses Reports of Getting Close to BJP, Affirms His Commitment to Congress

Zone-Wise Violations

In the past seven days, BWSSB has identified and fined 112 violators across Bengaluru. The highest number of cases were reported from the South Zone (33 cases), followed by:

West Zone – 28 cases

East Zone – 28 cases

North Zone – 23 cases

Call for Public Cooperation

Chairman Manohar highlighted that Bengaluru’s drinking water is transported from nearly 100 kilometers away, making it an invaluable resource. He urged citizens to cooperate with BWSSB in conserving water and ensuring equitable distribution across the city.

“The fines imposed are part of our larger efforts to prevent a water crisis. The campaign will be expanded in the coming days to discourage water misuse further,” he stated.

RO Water Plants to Come Under BWSSB

In a related development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that RO water treatment plants, currently managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will be handed over to BWSSB for better management and maintenance.

Shivakumar instructed BBMP officials to transfer control of RO plants, ensuring efficient water supply to Bengaluru’s drinking water units.

With water conservation becoming a pressing issue, authorities continue to urge residents to avoid wastage and adhere to BWSSB regulations to safeguard the city’s water resources.