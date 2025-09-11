Cable TV and Internet Operators Protest in Old City, Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Cable TV and Internet service providers staged a protest in Old City, Chandrayangutta, over the sudden disconnection of their wires by electricity department officials. The move has disrupted services in both government and private offices, leaving residents and officegoers without access to TV and Internet.

Operators claimed that the officials cut power-connected cables without prior notice, causing inconvenience to consumers and creating chaos in offices. “Such arbitrary actions are unfair and create unnecessary difficulties for service providers and residents alike,” said one of the protesting operators.

The protestors urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to intervene and hold discussions with the electricity department to provide operators some leeway before taking such actions. They stressed the need for a proper notification system to avoid disruptions in essential services.

The incident highlights growing tension between service providers and electricity authorities in Telangana over operational procedures, and operators are demanding clearer guidelines to prevent such issues in the future.