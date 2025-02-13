Mutton Prices Soar as Chicken Demand Dips Amid Bird Flu Concerns

Visakhapatnam: The recent reports of a spread of the H5N1 avian influenza (bird flu) in East Godavari district have led to growing concerns in Visakhapatnam, triggering a sharp drop in chicken prices as locals steer clear of poultry products.

Though no cases of bird flu have been reported in Visakhapatnam or Anakapalli districts, residents are avoiding chicken out of caution, fearing the potential spread of the virus. This shift in consumer behavior has resulted in a dramatic fall in chicken prices across meat shops in the city.

Also Read: Alert: Thousands of Chickens Dies in Just 3 Days Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Chicken Prices Plummet Amid Rising Fears

On January 28, the price of chicken stood at ₹270 per kilogram. However, by February 6, this had dropped to ₹220 per kilogram. By February 12, chicken was being sold for as low as ₹190 to ₹200 per kilogram at most meat shops, with only a few selling at ₹220 in core city areas. Shopkeepers fear that prices could decline further if the panic continues.

One chicken shop owner, K. Naidu, from Nakkavanipalem, noted, “Consumption has fallen due to panic over the influenza outbreak for the past two to three days. We used to bring around 50 live birds, but now we are forced to bring only about 15 to 20.” He added that the price of chicken had dropped by over ₹50 in just a few days, with his shop selling chicken at ₹210 per kilogram.

Panic Strikes Despite No Confirmed Cases

Despite the lack of any confirmed bird flu cases in the district, the fear of the virus has led to decreased demand for chicken. Poultry farm owner G. Prakash Rao from Hanumanthawaka assured that the birds in the district were healthy and that strict precautionary measures were being followed. However, the spread of fear continues to impact sales.

Several chicken shop owners expressed concerns about facing heavy losses due to the ongoing panic and reduced consumption of chicken. They hope that the situation will improve once the bird flu threat is contained.

Mutton and Seafood Prices Rise

In contrast to the falling prices of chicken, the price of mutton has seen an increase. Many mutton sellers are now selling at ₹1,000 per kilogram, up from ₹900 a week ago. With chicken off the menu, customers are opting for mutton and seafood, leading to higher demand for these alternatives.

A customer, K. Rahul, at a mutton outlet in Akkayyapalem said, “With chicken off the menu for now, it is time to try seafood and mutton.”

Looking Ahead

While the threat of bird flu continues to cause uncertainty in Visakhapatnam, the situation is being closely monitored. Authorities are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, and consumers are urged to remain cautious but not panic. As the outbreak is contained, it is expected that chicken prices will stabilize once again.