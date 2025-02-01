CII Telangana Lauds Union Budget 2025 as Progressive and Growth-Oriented

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana has welcomed the Union Budget 2025-26, calling it a progressive, business-friendly, and growth-oriented roadmap for India’s economic expansion, ease of doing business, and sustainability.

Boost to Economic Growth & Middle-Class Relief

In a statement, Sai D Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana & Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited, praised the budget for its pro-growth measures, including tax reductions for the middle class, which he believes will spur consumption and boost the economy. He also commended the increased investments in urban infrastructure, which will attract further investments.

Agriculture & MSME-Friendly Policies

Anil Epur, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region, highlighted the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which will be implemented across 100 districts in collaboration with state governments.

“This initiative will tackle key challenges in agriculture, such as productivity, crop diversification, storage, irrigation, and credit access, ensuring long-term prosperity for farmers and boosting rural economies,” he said.

RS Reddy, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana & MD, Rachamallu Forgings, welcomed the budget’s strong push for MSMEs, including:

Enhanced credit limits

Simplified regulatory compliance

Skill development initiatives

He emphasized that these steps will strengthen small businesses, making them more competitive and contributing significantly to India’s economic growth.

Sustainability & Clean Energy Investments

CII Telangana also hailed the government’s focus on sustainability and clean technology. Y Harish Chandra Prasad, Past Chairman, CII AP (erstwhile) & Chairman, Malaxmi Group, praised India’s commitment to green energy manufacturing.

“The government’s push for solar EV cells, EV batteries, wind turbines, and clean technology manufacturing will add immense value to India’s sustainability goals,” he said.

He also welcomed the announcement of the Nuclear Energy Mission, calling it a game-changer for India’s zero-emissions strategy.

Skill Development, AI, & Medical Advancements

The budget’s emphasis on infrastructure, skill development, and healthcare was also widely appreciated. C Shekar Reddy, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Telangana, praised:

Establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Artificial Intelligence for skill enhancement

for skill enhancement Addition of 10,000 more medical education seats

Promotion of medical tourism under the “Heal in India” initiative

“This budget solidifies India’s position as a global healthcare hub while ensuring continuous skill upgradation in emerging technologies like AI and clean tech,” he said.

CII Telangana: A Well-Balanced & Visionary Budget

CII Telangana concluded that the Union Budget 2025-26 is a well-balanced approach that promotes:

Economic growth & industrial expansion

Sustainable development & clean energy

Social welfare & job creation

With proactive policies for MSMEs, agriculture, AI, and healthcare, CII Telangana believes this budget will reinforce India’s position as a global economic powerhouse.