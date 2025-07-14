CM Says Ramoji Film City Is a Proud Landmark for the State

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the shooting of the epic mythological production ‘Srimad Bhagavatham – Part 1’ at Ramoji Film City. The project is being produced by Sagar Pictures Entertainment and aims to revive India’s rich cultural heritage through cinema.

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy expressed pride in Ramoji Film City, calling it a “unique and world-class film studio” that brings honor to Telangana. He noted, “I haven’t seen Universal Studios, but Ramoji Film City stands tall as a one-of-its-kind creative space in the country.”

CM Calls Ramayana, Mahabharata Integral to Indian Life

The Chief Minister emphasized that Ramayana and Mahabharata are deeply woven into the fabric of Indian life and culture. He recalled the impact of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, stating, “It became a household name 40 years ago, and when re-telecast during COVID, it created a world record. I hope ‘Srimad Bhagavatham’ achieves similar success.”

Also Read: Kids Driving in Hyderabad Causing Deadly Accidents

Telangana’s Vision for 2047 Includes Film Industry Growth

Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s economic vision, revealing ambitious plans to turn Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2035, and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He said, “Our 2047 Vision Document will include a dedicated chapter on the film industry, recognizing its power to shape culture and contribute to the economy.”

Cultural Revival Through Cinema

The CM congratulated the producers of Srimad Bhagavatham for their commitment to retelling sacred Indian epics for the modern audience. “Initiatives like these help the younger generation connect with our cultural roots. Telangana is proud to support such projects,” he added.