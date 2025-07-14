Kids Driving in Hyderabad Causing Deadly Accidents

Hyderabad: The growing menace of underage driving in Hyderabad has led to tragic consequences, with recent accidents involving school students resulting in the deaths of close family members. Despite strict laws, more than 5,000 cases of minors riding bikes or driving cars without licences have been registered in just the last three months.

In one tragic incident, a Class 10 student lost control of his bike while riding with his younger sister. She sustained severe injuries and later succumbed despite treatment. In another case, a Class 9 student driving a two-wheeler caused his father’s death when he applied sudden brakes, leading to a fatal fall.

Police have registered criminal cases under sections relating to negligence and driving without a valid licence.

Parents Continue to Ignore Warnings, Risking Lives

Authorities are concerned that parental negligence is fueling this deadly trend. Despite repeated appeals, many parents still allow their underage children to drive—some out of pride, others to save on school transportation costs.

A Hyderabad Traffic Police survey found that 1–2% of students from Classes 6 to 10 in areas such as Abids, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Begumpet, Habsiguda, Shaikpet, and Tolichowki are using two-wheelers for daily commuting.

Massive Crackdown by Hyderabad Traffic Police

In response, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis launched a massive crackdown between April 5 and June 30, during which:

5,040 cases of underage driving were booked

of underage driving were booked Rs 41.33 lakh in penalties collected

in penalties collected 863 vehicle registrations were cancelled

Police are now issuing stern warnings:

Vehicle owners/guardians can face up to 3 years in jail

Fines up to Rs 25,000 will be imposed

will be imposed Vehicle registration may be cancelled for 12 months

Minors caught driving may be barred from obtaining a licence until age 25

“Minors Lack Maturity to Handle Road Emergencies”: Police Warning

Speaking to the media, Jt. CP D Joel Davis emphasized the dangers:

“Minors are not trained to handle road emergencies. Sudden braking or swerving often causes panic, leading to fatal mishaps. Over-speeding and zig-zag riding make it worse.”

He urged parents, schools, and society to act responsibly, saying:

“Only with collective effort can we prevent such avoidable and tragic deaths.”

Urgent Need for Awareness and Enforcement

As underage driving continues to endanger lives, Hyderabad Traffic Police are intensifying their efforts. However, success depends on parental responsibility, school cooperation, and community awareness.