CMC, UNICEF India Join Hands to Develop Child-Friendly Cyberabad

Hyderabad : The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), in association with UNICEF India, organised a session on “Junior Citizens: A Child-Friendly and Safe Cyberabad” at the CMC Head Office to discuss incorporating children’s needs and perspectives into urban planning and development.

The session was attended by UNICEF India Deputy Representative Jesper Moller, Chief of Field Services Soledad Herrero, Dr. Zelalem B. Taffesse and Sonykutty George, along with CMC Commissioner Dr. G. Srijana, IAS, Additional Commissioner V.V.L. Subhadra Devi, IFS, zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of departments and representatives from the Education and Police Departments.

The proposed Junior Citizens programme aims to involve children in shaping safer and more inclusive urban spaces across the Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Quthbullapur zones. Key focus areas include safer streets, school environments, parks, public spaces, mobility and access to essential services.

The session emphasised the importance of consulting children regularly and strengthening coordination among departments to incorporate their suggestions into ward-level plans and development priorities.

As part of the initiative, the Child Rights Secretariat Cell was inaugurated at the CMC Head Office to strengthen coordination on child rights and promote child-friendly urban governance.

The initiative aims to ensure that children’s voices are considered in planning and building a safer, inclusive and child-friendly Cyberabad.