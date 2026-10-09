Ultrasound Facility Introduced at Fathullaguda ABC Centre

Hyderabad : The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has introduced an advanced ultrasound machine at its Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Fathullaguda to improve veterinary healthcare services and strengthen animal welfare.

According to Veterinary Deputy Director Srinivas Reddy, the newly procured equipment was made operational following directions from MMC Commissioner T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, IAS, who recently inspected the ABC Centre and instructed officials to take necessary measures to improve medical facilities for animals.

The ultrasound machine will help veterinarians detect pregnancy at an early stage and diagnose various health conditions in animals. The facility is expected to enable timely medical intervention and improve the overall quality of veterinary care at the centre.

The introduction of the diagnostic equipment will also help veterinary professionals assess the health conditions of animals more scientifically and provide appropriate treatment based on their medical needs.

Officials said the initiative reflects the corporation’s efforts to strengthen veterinary infrastructure by adopting modern medical technology. The improved diagnostic facility is expected to enhance the efficiency of veterinary services and contribute to better animal health management.

The MMC veterinary department reiterated its commitment to effectively utilising the newly introduced equipment and other available resources to ensure improved medical care and animal welfare at the Fathullaguda ABC Centre.