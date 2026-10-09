Malkajgiri SHE Teams Apprehend 198 Persons for Harassing Women in September

Hyderabad : Malkajgiri Police have intensified efforts to ensure the safety of women and girls through proactive SHE Teams, strict legal action and public awareness programmes, under the supervision of Commissioner of Police B. Sumathi, IPS.

During September 2026, SHE Teams apprehended 198 persons, including 167 adults and 31 minors, for allegedly harassing women and girls. The police registered 16 criminal cases and booked 66 petty cases during the month. Counselling was provided to 133 persons in the presence of their family members, with the assistance of professional counsellors, to prevent the recurrence of such offences.

The SHE Teams have been conducting decoy operations and taking swift action against individuals involved in harassment in public places and online. The teams are also organising awareness programmes to encourage women and girls to report incidents without fear.

Commissioner B. Sumathi reiterated the department’s commitment to women’s safety and stressed the importance of public cooperation in preventing harassment. The police urged women facing harassment to approach SHE Teams and report incidents promptly.

Women can contact Malkajgiri SHE Teams through WhatsApp at 8712662111 to report harassment and seek assistance.